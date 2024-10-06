Jaguars Honor Legendary Coach With Ring of Honor Induction
Coughlin, who was the Jaguars' first-ever head coach and is still the all-time winningest head coach in franchise history, is the first person to be inducted into The Pride since Jimmy Smith in 2016. The Pride honors the key figures who have shaped the franchise and serves as the team's Ring of Honor.
The Pride, which sees its members' names go up on the stadium walls, now consists of Coughlin, Smith, Tony Boselli, Wayne and Delores Weaver, Fred Taylor, and Mark Brunell.
Coughlin received a Jaguars Pride teal jacket at halftime, honoring him as the best coach in franchise history. In his time as head coach (1995-2002), Coughlin took the Jaguars to four-straight playoff appearances and two AFC Championship Games, while also being named NFL Coach of the Year in 1997.
In eight seasons, Coughlin's teams won 68 games in the regular-season and had three double-digit win seasons. During that time, the Jaguars won two division titles.
Coughlin's selection to The Pride was based on the collective participation and recommendations of owner Shad Khan and an independent cross-section of former players, media, and executives with long-standing familiarity with the franchise, according to the Jaguars.
Coughlin was joined on the field surrounded by the three best players in franchise history: Hall of Fame tackle Tony Boselli, franchise-leading rusher Fred Taylor, and franchise-leading receiver Jimmy Smith. The three best players Coughlin ever coached in Jacksonville all had his back one more time, this time beaming in pride as Coughlin was honored.
Coughlin was also surrounded by his extended family and Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who watched from the field as Coughlin spoke about the work he and so many others put into getting the franchise off the ground in their first season in 1995.
Finally, Coughlin saw his name put up on the stadium walls near the south end zone, He heard the cheers of a resilient and joyous Jaguars crowd that braved the rain all day just so they could watch Coughlin and their team -- the team they have largely because of Coughlin himself.
Rain or shine, the Jaguars and Tom Coughlin will always be one. It was true yesterday, it was even more true today, and it will be true for as long as the franchise stands.
