Jaguars Insider Podcast: Reacting to Massive Trade News
Today's Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast takes a look at the Tennessee Titans trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.
To view today's episode, watch above.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson also spoke on Monday. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: On S Darnell Savage’s value and versatility to the team?
Pederson: “First of all, he played really well. He did some great things, great communication. So yeah, that was definitely a positive. Antonio [S Antonio Johnson] played more of the dime position and Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] the nickel. So, it was a good change up for us yesterday. As far as moving forward, I could foresee that being the case. You’ve got to remember too, we’ve got [S] Andrew Wingard still sitting there, potentially coming back in the next few weeks, so that could also shake some things up again. But as of right now, that was a good move for us yesterday.”
Q: On setting aside emotions when playing a former team?
Pederson: “100 percent. I think during the week you make more of it – maybe [QB] Mac Jones last week talked to some of his buddies in New England and vice versa. So, I think that's during the week. But once you tee it up and kick it off, it's definitely a game and you focus on your job.”
Q: On if OL Cam Robinson is in concussion protocol? Pederson: “Yes.”
Q: On updates for Wingard and LB Foye Oluokun’s timelines for return from injured reserve?
Pederson: "Both guys were in London with us, both guys rehabbed and worked out separate from the team, obviously. But both guys are in a really good place and we're optimistic and hopeful that maybe this is the week that we can open their window up and they can practice and get back with the team. So definitely something to look forward to. Both guys are in a good place and obviously if we make that decision, it would be later in the week.”
Q: On if they will know when S Tashaun Gipson Sr. will be eligible to return?
Pederson: “I don't. I honestly do not. I mean, it's a league decision right now. It's in their hands as far as the being released from the suspension. So, honestly, until we hear further, that's where it's at right now.”
Q: On if he feels QB Trevor Lawrence is “streaky” and if that is a common tendency among quarterbacks?
Pederson: “It's an interesting question. Let's hope he's streaky and he gets on a streak, right? I mean, that's what we all hope for. I think too, he's continuing to grow with what we're doing and learning. You’ve got to understand it's only his third year in this system and playing this position. So, he's done a great job for us. Like I said, I hope if this is him getting on a streak, let's keep it going. Let's stay with the hot hand.”
Q: On his assessment of OL Walker Little’s performance?
Pederson: “I thought he did a good job. Obviously, about the fourth or fifth play, he has to come into the game and play from there. Walker's a pro. That's what I like about him. He comes to work every day, prepares like a starter, and he's always ready, and you never know. We're blessed to have three or four. If you look at [OL] Cole Van Lanen and the way he played in preseason and [OL] Javon Foster, but we're blessed to have more than two or in this case, three tackles, but he did great. He did a good job, and something that we'll see how Cam does. If we had to go into this game with him at left tackle, we’re obviously more than comfortable doing that and got a lot of confidence in him, and he'll be ready to go either way.”
Q: On the offensive line’s improved performance over the last few weeks?
Pederson: “I think what you're seeing is these guys have now logged a lot of time together and there's some continuity there. If you just go back to last year and all the different line combinations we had each week, it's difficult. It's hard and it's hard to get consistency. I think that's what you're seeing. I think you're seeing the consistency up front. We've scaled back on the amount of run scheme, keeping it simple for those guys, keeping it to where we can call the same plays multiple times in games. So, it's been good for them, and it gives them a lot of confidence to knowing they can go out and knowing exactly what's going to happen, and just go execute. So, it's been good that we've had the five guys together really up until yesterday.”
Q: On DE Arik Armstead’s performance on Sunday?
Pederson: “I think he's getting his kind of his game legs. I think he's obviously he’s a really good interior D-lineman – that's where he's made the bulk of his success is coming from inside as a three technique, especially in nickel pass-down situations, and he showed that yesterday. He did a nice job on the guard. He had one of the higher-pressure rates yesterday. So, he's doing a good job. We keep working with him outside too, it's a little bit of a new position for him on the outside, particularly in first and second down situations. But he's a veteran player that we count on, and we rely on. He's been great too for Josh [DE Josh Hines-Allen] and Travon [DE Travon Walker] and [DE] Myles Cole, some of the younger players as well, teaching them just what it takes to be a pro.”
