Jaguars' Josh Allen Set to Attend Veteran Minicamp
Just as he did a year ago, Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Allen is set to attend this week's mandatory minicamp alongside a host of his younger teammates.
Allen will be one few Jaguars' starters at minicamp, with most veterans being excused for the third week in a row after they attended the Jaguars' offseason workout program and OTAs.
"Head Coach Doug Pederson informed the team that select players, including a majority of veterans who participated in the offseason program to-date, will be excused from Mandatory Minicamp in its entirety," the Jaguars said in a release. "Rookies, first-year players and select veterans will still be required to participate."
Allen attended the first several weeks of the offseason program before continuing with his own private workouts this offseason. This is the same schedule Allen adhered to a year ago when he had his breakout season.
“More of what he's done, trains out in Arizona. He was here for the first couple of weeks, which was great to have him around, have him around his teammates," Pederson said last month.
"The one thing that I don't worry about is Josh knows Josh. He knows how to get himself prepared and ready and he always comes back in shape and ready to go. So, he's done it and it's a time for him to really get healthy and fresh and be ready to go.”
Allen signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.