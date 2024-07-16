Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen: 'Throwback Jerseys Are Fire'
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to reveal their throwback uniforms on Thursday, and star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen is sure fans won't be disappointed.
Hines-Allen will surely be one of the most featured players in the Jaguars' release in two days, with the No. 2 sack leader in franchise history taking to social media to go to bat for the new threads of old.
If Allen is right, the Jaguars should expect to see throwback No. 41 jerseys fly off the shelves throughout training camp.
20 teams wore an aspect of throwback gear in 2023, but the Jaguars notably were not one of them. The Jaguars have undergone several uniform changes during the Shad Khan ownership era, but they have yet to reach into the past to don the Jaguars uniforms of old.
If the Jaguars go with a true throwback, they would likely wear the teal jerseys with the old Jaguars logo that were popularized by the likes of Jimmy Smith, Fred Taylor, Keenan McCardell, Tony Boselli, Mark Brunell, and many others.
The Jaguars have not worn any variation of these jerseys since they changed uniforms in 2008. The Jaguars then again changed their uniform design in 2013 after five years of less-than stellar remarks and reactions to their 2008 change.
The Jaguars then changed their uniforms and helmets again in 2018, putting the infamous two-tone helmets and mustard yellow color rush jerseys officially on the shelf.