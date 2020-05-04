Jaguars Launch 'Back to Football Flex Plan' For Season Ticket Holders in 2020

For much of the last three months, local fans who held season tickets for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2020 season were expecting to see six home games at TIAA Bank Field. Now, they will have their options expanded.

The Jaguars announced on Feb. 4 that they would take two homes to London to play at Wembley Stadium in back-to-back weeks during the 2020 season, but that plan was officially canceled Monday as the NFL announced no international games would be played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Jaguars fans will have more flexibility in 2020 as a result of the Jaguars' "Back to Football Flex Plan", which the team announced Monday.

"In anticipation of the upcoming 2020 NFL schedule release, the Jacksonville Jaguars introduced today the “Back to Football Flex Plan,” which outlines new choices for season ticket buyers wishing to be a part of the upcoming Jaguars season," the Jaguars said in a release. "In addition, following today’s announcement by the NFL regarding the cancellation of the 2020 International Series, the Jaguars also confirmed that the two games scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium will be played at TIAA Bank Field and announced ticket options for both contests. "

“Our ticket sales and service team members, along with others in the organization, have spent the last few weeks checking in with all of our season ticket members,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “The most common emotion we’ve sensed is one of cautious optimism. Everyone is eager to get back to football and their own game day traditions, but we understand that the unknown has made it difficult for many of our season ticket members to commit. We hope these new options give our fans both flexibility and peace of mind that the Jaguars family is here for them now and always.”

As a result of the new flex plan, the following features and options will be made available to new and renewing season ticket holders, the team said. Features include an extension of deadlines to renew tickets.

"The deadline for existing season ticket members to renew their seats has been extended to June 5, 2020. "

"No new payments for season tickets will be required until June 20, 2020."

"The Jaguars’ traditional seven-month extended payment plan remains available for 2020 season ticket purchases."

"For greater flexibility, season ticket members may take advantage of a two-year season ticket package that allows for a significant deferral of your first-year payment."

"Given the evolving nature of COVID-19, full refunds on 2020 season ticket memberships will be available to all season ticket members at any time prior to the start of the NFL season."

"Existing season ticket members facing a COVID-19 medical hardship are eligible to take a year off with no effect on their membership status or loss of their seats."

The Jaguars said they had positive momentum in season ticket renewals in the time leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, and it is clear that two extra home games being played in Jacksonville, which weren't originally scheduled, can only help in this regard.

“Ahead of last month’s NFL Draft, we saw an encouraging uptick in season ticket renewals,” said Chad Johnson, Jaguars senior vice president of sales and service and chief content officer. “That tells us our fans are ready to come back, reunite with fellow fans and rally as a community around Jaguars football – and with the return of two home games to TIAA Bank Field, they’ll have even more opportunities to do so. With meaningful changes to our 2020 ticket policy, we’re doing everything we can to make game day possible for all of our fans, regardless of circumstances.”

The Jaguars have not played eight regular season home games in Jacksonville since the 2012 season. Since 2013, the Jaguars have played at least one annual game in London.

This year would have been the first time any NFL team played two games in London in one season, and the Jaguars would have been the first team in NFL history to play two home games outside of the United States in the same regular season. Now, every home game will be at TIAA Bank Field.

“While we know our UK fans will be disappointed, we know First Coast fans will embrace the chance to see their team play its full home schedule in Jacksonville in 2020,” Lamping said.

The Jaguars announced that tickets to the two returning home games will be available to season ticket holders in the following formats:

"Current season ticket members, both renewed and non-renewed, will have the option to include both games in their membership," the Jaguars said.

"New season ticket memberships will now include all 10 home games (eight regular season and two preseason)."