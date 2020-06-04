Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette Announces ‘Peaceful Protest Walk’ in Jacksonville

As protests continue to take place throughout the United States of America, and the rest of the world, following the death of George Floyd last week in police custody, a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars is planning a peaceful protest of his own.

Fourth-year running back Leonard Fournette announced Wednesday night that he would hold a peaceful protest in Jacksonville sometime next week, making him the latest NFL player to take part in the movement for change.

"Sometime next week I will he holding a peaceful protest walk down in Jacksonville I would love for everyone in Duval to come out and support......" Fournette tweeted.

Other players throughout the league have taken place in peaceful protests in recent weeks, including Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, and Jaguars safety Douglas Middleton.

Floyd died last Monday in the custody of Minneapolis law enforcement officers after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down with his knee on the back of his neck. The incident was captured on a video that went viral, showing Floyd repeating stating that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin, who was one of four police officers detaining Floyd at the time, was arrested last Friday and is now charged with second-degree murder. The other officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Since Floyd's death, there have been protests throughout the United States to push back against police brutality and racial inequality. Leaders in sports have also spoken out against the racial injustice, with Jaguars owner Shad Khan released an op-ed on Wednesday to address Floyd's death, racism, and the need for change.

"I can only imagine their range of emotions today in the wake of all that has unfolded in 2020. I know they are hurting, yet also committed to doing good in Jacksonville and the communities where they were raised and will always consider home," Khan said. Mindful of this, I will listen to the players in the days ahead with an exceptionally keen ear so we can work with them to make the transition from conversation to actionable plans in the name of lasting change. And I will do the same with employees and associates throughout my various businesses, where the interests and concerns on this matter are no less vital. "

"Racism, in all its forms, will kill. It kills people, it kills communities, it kills dreams, it kills hope."

