Jaguars Mailbag: Post-Doug Pederson Era Begins
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on Doug Pederson, Shad Khan, Trent Baalke, and more.
Q: How did Prince look in last game?
A: According to NextGenStats, he was targeted eight times and allowed only three catches for 14 yards and a 45.8 passer rating allowed in coverage. For a small sample size, it was a nice outing.
Q: The Free Agency 2025 looks horrible, outside of top 10 theres only mid and aging talent. Who could be real targets for Jaguars?
A: I honestly don't know if the Jaguars will want to spend for the second offseason in a row. Shad Khan said after their last spending spree that it was time to draft and develop. Of course they will add someone in some fashion, but I may rule out any top names as of right now. With that said, some value guys who I think make sense are Julian Blackmon and defensive lineman Bobby Brown.
Q: How much of a need is FS if Cisco isn’t resigned, are you happy to let Dewey sit back there or what other options might there be?
A: I think safety is a big need in the draft. It is a bit early for me to know anyone real in depth outside of Malaki Starks, though.
Q: Are there/have there been other NFL owners as clueless about the pro football business as Shad Khan? He bought the team for fun (as many do) but I just can't wrap my head around how "out to lunch" he sounded on the press conference.
A: I don't think Shad Khan is clueless about pro football but, yes, many owners would come off not great in that department. Jerry Jones speaks in complete gibberish at times, and he has been in football for decades.
Q: Feels like it's hard to gauge how attractive the job opening actually is. If Baalke is bad, he's built a bad team and that's pretty unattractive.. and he's not going anywhere! Or you look at a few key players that you think are great and will get better and better, so it IS a good job opening! How does a HC candidate make sense of whether or not this is better/worse than Pats, Bears, etc?
A: My honest opinion? I kinda think this is all getting overblown. While I do know coaches have expressed reservations about working with Baalke both now and in the past, it doesn't seem like it has ever stopped a coach from taking the interview. I think the job is appealing enough that while Baalke's presence impacts it, the pros outweigh the con.
Q: Despite what Shad said, what is your feeling on Baalke’s job security?
A: I do not think I am ever going to predict a change at general manager again after it didn't happen this time around. I know Khan feels like Baalke has done a good job -- something that was known before Khan said as much on Monday. I just felt like Khan would see it as a chance to have perfect alignment with a new coach. Until Baalke is no longer the general manager, I am going to continue thinking he will be.
Q: The main needs of this roster with 1st round value are CB, DT and WR (No S, G or 3rd EDGE should be consider until second round). Its not a good idea to wait until draft to figure out if Hunter, Graham, Johnson or McMillan would be available in 5th round. Which positions you cover through premium FA and which you target in the draft?
A: I think you look at safety, interior defensive line, and offensive line in free agency. You can still draft at those positions, too, but it feels like you can upgrade those spots without spending big.
Q: Do you place any legitimacy in Khan’s statement about moving on from Trent if the right HC had a better plan for FO structure?
A: I believe Khan when he says he would consider it. I personally do not think it happens though, no.
Q: Has Anton Harrison done enough to prevent Jacksonville from taking another RT?
A: Yes. The Jaguars are very high on Anton Harrison and his future. He didn't have the 2024 anyone expected -- even himself -- but the franchise still sees him as a franchise tackle moving forward.
Q: In your view, which candidate on the list the team tweeted out would be the worst case scenario?
A: I think I would go with Kellen Moore. Nothing against Moore, but it seems as if he has been passed by in the NFL by other play-callers since he was a hot name a few years ago.
Q: Will the Jaguars be able to find their long-term solution (Harbuagh, McVay) type coach with Baalke still around?
A: I think so, yes. It isn't like the Jaguars hired an inexplicable head coach candidate the last time Baalke helped find one. Contrary to the hyperbole, the Jaguars can still hire a coach to lead them for the next decade with Baalke running the search/
Q: Won't a new coach wanting to build new roster conflict with Baalke saving face on bad picks/signings?
A: I think the Jaguars are going to try to sell that this roster isn't as bad as the 4-13 record. It isn't quite that bad, but it might not be much more than an 8-9 or 9-8 roster. With that said, the only person whose opinion really means anything on that front is Khan's, and we now know how he feels on the matter.
Q: Any truth to the Tony Pauline report, or is the league just blind to the Baalke-Khan relationship?
A: I just don't think that the Jaguars would have kept Trent Baalke if they had any plans of moving the front office around. It would be so backward and non-sensical to me. And why would Baalke even help find his own replacement?
Q: I know fan morale is low with Baalke, but what are the odds he actually turns it around? Feels like the team isn’t too far off personnel wise
A: I think with the right coach, the Jaguars can be a playoff team. I do not think Baalke is one of the top general managers in football, but he is much closer to average than subpar. His biggest issue is simply the fact that the coaching community sees him as a politicker.
Q: What is your worst case scenario hire that drives all of us into insanity?
A: Of the reported names, I think Moore. I also think a retread like say Matt Nagy would be really bad, but I have not heard him connected to the job.
Q: The OL run blocking problem? Is that scheme or personnel?
A: Scheme/coaching, in my -- and several others -- opinion. The personnel could be better, but it is far from the worst OL in football.
