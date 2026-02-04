Tony Khan Makes Exciting Claim About Jaguars' Long-Term Prospects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars chief football strategy officer Tony Khan has all the reasons in the world to be thrilled with the state of the franchise.

Khan and his father, Jaguars owner Shad Khan, seemed to find the perfect group of football leadership this past offseason with new head coach Liam Coen, new general manager James Gladstone, and newly-hired executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.

After a 13-4 season and an AFC South title, Khan and the Jaguars are living good entering 2026. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Khan made an exciting and bold claim on how he now feels about the franchise moving forward.

Khan Speaks Up

"I'm really happy for the Jaguars fans. This was my 14th season working here. It'll be my 15th season now, and I thought it was the best outlook for the future going into the next season we've ever had," Khan said.

"I've never felt better going into an offseason about the future of the organization than I do right now in 15 years. And so much of the credit for that goes to Liam Coen. So I think we have a great group of people, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, working with Liam and the great people here. It's been such a great year for the Jacksonville fans and everyone who works here."

Khan has every reason to feel so. Jaguars owner Shad Khan had similar sentiments after the 2022 season when the Jaguars won the AFC South, noting the team had figured out the important trio of quarterback, head coach, and general manager.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone (left) with owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It looked like Khan was right after the Jaguars started 8-3 in 2023, but injuries and a declining offense and defense during a 1-5 span to end the season kept them out of the playoffs. The Jaguars won four games the next season and fired former head coach Doug Pederson. Weeks later, general manager Trent Baalke would also depart.

The difference in the two situations? There was eventual discontent between the front office and Pederson, with Pederson also being stubborn on the issue of calling plays. When it comes to Coen, Gladstone, and Boselli, though, there is zero question the Jaguars no longer have the same issue of heads butting.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, Jacksonville Jaguars is executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, center and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, all talk on the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Liam Coen leading this organization has been a breath of fresh air. And I thought my dad made a great move, hiring Liam, and I think that's been reflected in the tremendous results and the huge improvement winning the AFC South, and I think we're all really excited for the future here with the Jaguars," Khan said.

"Absolutely, you're right. We wanted to go even further and take it further, but getting into the playoffs and winning the AFC South were big goals for the team this year, and that's massive improvement year over year. And I think that's why Liam Coen is a very deserving candidate for Coach of the Year, and we are also very proud and excited to see our quarterback, Trevor Lawrence nominated for comeback Player of the Year and nominated for MVP."

