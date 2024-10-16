Jaguars Mailbag: What Could Another Loss in London Mean?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week, we take questions on where the Jaguars go after their 35-16 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears
Q: How did we get to this low point?
A: How long do you have? Issues with replacing lost offensive assistants, failed pursuits in free agency, overconfidence in the draft ... it has been a lot.
Q: What percent chance do you put on the Jags cleaning?
A: 60%? They have to climb out of a 1-5 hole to save their jobs, but I am unsure of just how positive to be that Shad Khan would fire both Doug Pedersona and Trent Baalke. I lean toward thinking he would, but I thought the same in 2021.
Q: What is Devin Lloyd's future with the Jags? Do you see the team picking up his 5th-year option? When Foye comes back, does Lloyd still start over Ventrel Miller?
A: I think Devin Lloyd will continue to start, but I do think you might see Miller get more reps than he used to, especially in pass coverage. As of right now, I do not think they pick up his fifth-year option, but a lot will depend on the direction of the coaching staff.
Q: Why do you think the team lacks the ability to respond to adversity? Talent? Scheme? Character?
A: I don't know. And to make things worse, I don't think they know, either. It isn't character. I do think when teams roll over the way this one has, though, that it is a reflection of leadership.
Q: What should the Jags tell season ticket holders?
A: "We have Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr."
Q: How did Jordan Jefferson do in his debut?
A: He didn't play much, but he did OK. He held his ground fine at the point of attack and made one really impressive stop against the run. He won't provide much pass-rush, but I thought it was a solid debut.
Q: What do you make of Cisco’s post-game comments?
A: It was obviously concerning for a number of reasons. Hearing the quit word after six games is astounding, and Cisco is also a respected voice in the locker room. If he says it, he means it. The tape backs it up too. The Jaguars' season is over if Cisco is right.
Q: Will Shad Khan ever realize he is far too patient with pulling the plug on bad decisions?
A: So, here is where I stand. I have agreed in the past that Khan has been too willing to let things play out, whether with Urban Meyer, the general manager role, and the entire 2020 operation. With that said, I don't think it makes much sense to fire anybody right now. There isn't a coach-in-waiting who you could hope would provide a spark. Firing Pederson or Trent Baalke now wouldn't accomplish any more than it would doing it later in the year, and keeping them around isn't bound to do more damage than the alternatives.
Q: What timeline do you foresee leadership change in the organization and who do you believe could be the first domino?
A: I think the earliest you would see a firing is during or after the Week 12 bye, and I think head coach Doug Pederson would likely be fired before general manager Trent Baalke.
Q: This may be the most disappointed and ambivalent towards the Jags I’ve felt in a long time. I just don’t care. What should I look forward to the rest of the year besides BTJ highlights?
A: Some of the young players. Brian Thomas Jr., Ventrell Miller, Tank Bigsby, Jarrian Jones, Maason Smith. Things of that nature.
Q: Are we going to look back on this Trevor Lawrence era like people do with the Stafford/Detroit era?
A: I don't know, but the case can certainly be made the Jaguars have not always done right by Lawrence's development. With that said, he is only in his fourth season. He has a lot of football left to be played.
Q: Would a loss to the Patriots in front of the London crowd force Shad’s hand like it did for Woody Johnson?
A: I don't think so. I have been wrong before, but I do not think Shad Khan is the type of owner who would fire a coach after seven games into a season, even if they were 0-7. I think he wants seasons to play out, and I think that is what happens with this season.
Q: Do you believe Armstead is playing the edge because of lack of depth, how they see best to utilize him or both?
A: Yes, yes, and yes. Armstead playing edge has been talked about in the building since long before Week 1. Like, months before. It wasn't a sudden change. I think they see it as a good fit for him and their depth chart, even if results are saying otherwise.
Q: The defense and WRs letting the team down week in week out, if it’s not one it’s both. Trevor may miss a throw every now and then but he’s definitely not to blame. How can the secondary always be so bad every year, Campbell coming back won’t make this much of a difference, rotating guys who aren’t good enough backups into key situations kills us, roll on the draft another year of Trevor’s potential wasted by GM, HC, OC & DC fire them all!
A: There is no question in here, though I do admire the passion and enthusiasm. Thank you for being a reader.
Q: RRH for a 6th round pick?? That sounds like a front office is operating under the assumption they're safe. Please tell me they're not safe John.
A: I can see why that is where you -- and others -- are going after this trade. It is an odd move for a team seemingly with its brass on the hot seat to trade for a draft pick two years down the road they might not even be using.
With that said, I think this deal was much more about simply moving on from the player. Robertson-Harris was producing in 2024, but he was never a good fit for Ryan Nielsen's defense and his role change clearly wasn't a smooth one. This also gives the Jaguars a chance to play young guys like Maason Smith, Tyler Lacy, and Jordan Jefferson more. As for the pick, that is simply what his value was.
