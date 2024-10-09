Jaguars Mailbag: Win Over Colts a Momentum Shift?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson, and the Jaguars' 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
Q: What's a realistic record Jaguars could or should have by the bye week?
A: First off, here are the teams the Jaguars play before their Week 12 bye: the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Detroit Lions.
I think the Jaguars could feasibly get wins against the Bears and the Patriots, each of whom are set to start rookie quarterbacks. The next four teams are all heavy hitters in one way or another. The Vikings and Lions will be tough, tough draws. The Eagles game I could see a win, while the Packers game is closer to a coin flip.
So three wins and three losses, which would have the Jaguars at 4-7. 5-6 could be reasonable as well. But the Jaguars will need to beat some good teams if they want to be better than that.
Q: Through 5 games, what would you say is the biggest need heading into the 2025 draft?
A: Offensive line or defensive back. The Jaguars couldn't go wrong with finding another offensive tackle since 1) they are unlikely to retain contract-year tackles Cam Robinson and Walker Little and 2) Anton Harrison is having a so-so season and they don't know yet what they have in Javon Foster. They might also need a guard in the event Brandon Scherff plays his final season with the team.
The Jaguars could also use help in the secondary after a tough start to the season. Their young cornerbacks have been picked on at times, and it also looks like they need a long-term answer across from Tyson Campbell. As for safety, they Jaguars could be in line to look to replace one or two starters.
Q: No disrespect D'Ernest Johnson, but why do I continue to see him on the field in critical moments?
A: Because the Jaguars trust him on passing downs. Travis Etienne and Johnson are the two best passing down running backs on the team, and Etienne has dealt with a shoulder injury over the last two weeks. That means if Etienne can't go on any certain passing play, you will likely see Johnson in his spot.
Q: What would you say has contributed to the offensive line's improved play the past 2 weeks?
A: I think part of it is the style of offense the Jaguars have played in the last two weeks. The Jaguars are still taking their deep shots, but they have also gotten the ball out of Trevor Lawrence's hand at a faster clip over the last two weeks. I do think the offensive line has heard some of the outside criticism, too, and they have so far answered the challenge to improve.
Q: With the defensive struggles of late, how much of it is on Neilsen and his staff? Seemed like a very well received hire, but after Cleveland the defense seems to be letting almost everything work
A: I think you obviously have to put some of it on the coaching staff. They have dealt with their fair share of injuries with Tyson Campbell, Darnell Savage, Foyesade Oluokun, and Devin Lloyd missing a combined 10 games so far this season. With that said, opposing offenses have had little issues at scheming up explosive pass plays and the Jaguars have consistently allowed 3rd-and-long conversions. That comes down to scheme and coaching.
Q: What is your evaluation of the Offensive by group? RBs, OT, IOL, TE, WRs and QB. Which is the weakest link? Who is the main candidate to be replaced next year?
A: If you are going on just the five-game sample size this year, it has probably been the offensive tackles. The duo played poorly in each of the first three games, with the Week 3 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills seeming like the tipping point. The duo has had a nice two-game streak though, with Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison each playing their two best games of the year in Weeks 4 and 5.
With that said, this doesn't change the fact the chances are slim that Robinson returns to the roster in 2024. With Walker Little also set to be a free agent, the Jaguars could be in the tackle market. I think the receivers have mostly played well this year, though Gabe Davis is off to a slow start. Brenton Strange has produced in the absence of Evan Engram at tight end and the running back trio of Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, and D'Ernest Johnson has produced.
The interior offensive line has been one of the most consistent units on the offense, though I do think there is a chance you see a new starting right guard next season.
Q: Can Doug Pederson save his job in London?
A: I think he has a chance to get things back on the right track, sure. I don't think the Colts win alone helped cool off Pederson's seat, but it at least made for an easier week of preparation and questions leading up to the first London game vs. the Bears. Simply put, having the chance to be 3-4 instead of 2-5 is significant if the Jaguars want to save their season.
As we have written here over the last few weeks, we never expected Shad Khan to make an early-season move at head coach. It just isn't how Khan operates. Never has been, and never will be. With that said, Pederson can do himself a lot of favors down the road by ripping off two more wins this week and going on a run.
