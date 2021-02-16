Jaguars Make 3 More Additions to Front Office

Drew Hughes, Trip MacCracken, and Michael Davis are three new members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' front office, with each set to play a big role in roster moves under the Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke regime.

One day after the Jacksonville Jaguars made a pair of additions in the front office in Tom Gamble and Ryan Stamper, the team has announced the hires of three personnel executives.

The Jaguars announced today that Michael Davis would join the team as a Senior Personnel Executive, Trip MacCracken would join as Director of Roster Management, and Drew Hughes would be hired as the new Player Personnel Coordinator.

"Mike, Trip, and Drew will be key contributors to our personnel department," Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said in a statement.

"Mike and Trip bring 45 years of combined experience in the NFL and Drew has over 8 years of experience directing the recruiting efforts at Power 5 universities."

Baalke, who was hired as the team's newest front office leader on Jan. 21, outlined the role that each of the three will play in the organization moving forward. It is a big reshape of the front office for the Jaguars, with none of these three roles being held by anyone in the 2020 front office.

Davis spent the last five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as a personnel executive. While with the Chiefs, he oversaw the scouting of top college prospects and assisted in pro personnel operations. He also spent time with the Eagles as an area scout (2013-14) before moving into a personnel executive role in 2015.

But it was with the Jets when Davis and Baalke first crossed paths. Davis had a 16-year tenure with Gang Green, going from area scout (1997-2004) to national scout (2005-07), to assistant director of college scouting (2008-12).

"Mike and I worked together for the New York Jets organization from 1998-2000. He has a proven track record as a talent evaluator and will focus his attention on the evaluation and assessment of college prospects," Baalke said.

MacCracken was the salary cap manager for the Cleveland Browns from 1999-2009 before a tenure as the director of football administration for the Chiefs from 2010-17. With his hire, the Jaguars now have two former members of the Chiefs' front office on their staff.

"Trip has spent 18 years in the NFL as a football administrator, salary cap expert, and lead contract negotiator. He most recently gained extensive knowledge of the player evaluation process while serving as the Director of Player Personnel for the XFL’s New York Guardians," Baalke said.

"He will be involved in every aspect of player acquisition and player retention, with key oversight of the salary cap, contract negotiations, and roster management.”

Hughes, meanwhile, enters the Jaguars' staff directly from the college ranks. He was the director of player personnel for the University of South Carolina in 2020. Before then, he spent two years leading the recruiting efforts at the University of Tennessee and was the director of player personnel at Florida from 2014-17. He also had stops at N.C. State (2013), UCF (2012), and Alabama (2007-11).

“As a recruiting coordinator for three Southeastern Conference schools Drew has extensive knowledge of many of the top college prospects in the country and that knowledge will be important in the assessment and evaluation of prospects in preparation for the NFL Draft," Baalke said.

"In addition, he will coordinate the workflow within the collegiate and pro personnel departments and assist in all areas of the personnel evaluation process.”