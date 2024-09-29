Jaguars Offensive Tackles Need to Have a Rebound Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of reasons for why their offense ranks No. 30 in points scored.
Inconsistent quarterback play, penalties, issues on third-down and in the red-zone, drops, untimely turnovers -- the list goes on.
But one area the offense has particularly struggled has been on the edge.
And considered the confidence in left tackle Cam Robinson and right tackle Anton Harrison entering the season, this is one area the Jaguars didn't expect to have issues in.
Robinson is fresh off a game against the Buffalo Bills where Pro Football Focus credited him with eight pressures, which now ties him for the most pressures allowed by qualifying offensive tackles through three games.
Also in the top-10 in that metric is Harrison, who has allowed nine pressures in three games (three per game) after allowing 27 pressures in 17 games last year (1.58 pressures allowed per game).
Things do not get any easier this week, with the Houston Texans presenting the best pass-rush duo in the NFL in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.
“Their ends. I feel like it's been a real tough year for us. We've been battling the ends week-in and week-out. This week is no different," Jaguars running back Travis Etienne said this week. "We have to just kind of contain those guys, not let them be game wreckers, and keep our eyes on them the whole time.”
The Jaguars need their offensive tackles to have a rebound week in the worst way. If they can, then quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be given a chance to get back on track in his own right.
But the biggest game of the year for Robinson and Harrison also presents their greatest challenge.
“It's a challenge, particularly on third down, when you know it's a passing situation and they can just let these two guys rush the passer. They're long, they've got great speed and length," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
"You end up spending more resources than you'd like in protection. But it's just what you have to do, and offenses know that. They know that obviously as a defense. We see it with our two edge guys, with Josh [Hines-Allen] and Travon [Walker] as well as Arik [Armstead]. Part of the game, but it just takes less out of your downfield guys.”
