Jaguars OL Coach: Luke Fortner 'Had His Best Training Camp' This Year

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher had high praise for third-year center Luke Fortner.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) gives instructions to the offensive line while lined up behind center Luke Fortner (79) during early second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium for the Jaguars second preseason game of the season Saturday, August 17, 2024. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) gives instructions to the offensive line while lined up behind center Luke Fortner (79) during early second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium for the Jaguars second preseason game of the season Saturday, August 17, 2024. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
One of the forgotten men of the 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars has already been established before the season even begins: Luke Fortner.

Fortner has started all 34 games (and two playoff games) at center for the Jaguars since he was drafted with the No. 65 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But after struggles in the running game in each season, Fortner has been demoted to backup center behind veteran Mitch Morse.

Despite Fortner clearly taking a step down the depth chart, though, Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher appears to see some positive momentum for the former starter. According to the Florida Times-Union's Eugene Frenette, Rauscher said Fortner had the best training camp of his career in 2024.

Fortner will likely be active every game as the Jaguars' No. 2 center, but it doesn't appear he has a path to playing time unless there is an injury to Morse or potentially at guard. Fortner did take snaps at guard throughout training camp, which does give him some flexibility. But regardless of his usage, it is clear the Jaguars are not prepared to just give up on the Kentucky product quite yet.

“Yeah, Luke's been awesome. I mean, just understanding that what we did in terms of developing our roster and improving the talent on the team overall," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said earlier this month.

"A lot of these guys, the linemen especially, have to be cross-trained. I mean, you have to be able to play multiple positions. So, for a guy to play center and now take more reps at guard as we've gone in, that just makes him more valuable to the team. These guys, really they have done whatever we've asked if we can present the vision of helping the team. Across the board with the linemen, [OL] Walker Little's played left tackle, right tackle, guard. He's done a number of things. [OL] Blake Hance plays every position imaginable for us. There's a lot of those guys in that room that have that ability to do that and we appreciate that. It brings, again, an extra value to the room itself but our team as well.”

Published
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

