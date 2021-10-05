Jaguars Owner Shad Khan: Urban Meyer's 'Conduct Last Weekend Was Inexcusable'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on head coach Urban Meyer's actions in Ohio over the weekend, lambasting his coach but also throwing his support behind him moving forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement Tuesday on head coach Urban Meyer's actions over the weekend, stating his coach's conduct was "inexcusable" after the 57-year-old was seen in viral videos and photos with a woman who was not his wife at an Ohio bar.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable," Khan said in the statement.

Meyer said on Monday that he apologized to the team, his staff, Khan, and his family for his actions over the weekend. Meyer did not take the team plane back with the Jaguars following a 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, instead electing to stay in Columbus.

"I stayed to see the grandkids and we all went to dinner that night at a restaurant. There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did," Meyer said on Monday. "They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should’ve left.”

“I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction. It’s stupid, so I explained everything that happened and owned it and just stupid. [I] should not have myself in that kind of position.”

Khan said on Tuesday that he accepted Meyer's "remorse", but that he would also have to work to gain back the trust of the team, a staggering comment four games into the first-year coach's tenure.

"I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect," Khan said.

"That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Meyer has been under fire constantly since he was hired by Khan to lead the Jaguars in January. The former Florida Gators and Ohio State head coach was a splash hire by Khan after winning multiple national championships at the college level, but he has caught flak for decisions made as a coach and off the field since Khan hired him.

Most notably, Meyer hired former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle to lead the team's sports performance program -- despite recent allegations of misconduct and racism from Doyle. Doyle would resign a few days later, the first in a long line of missteps from Meyer, which has now culminated with the past weekend's events.

Meyer and the Jaguars also came under fire at times during the NFL Draft and free agency process, as well as Meyer having the NFLPA open an investigation into the team following comments made to the media about making roster decisions based on vaccination status.

With the Jaguars now sitting at 0-4, Meyer has become the central story for the Jaguars, instead taking attention away from the team, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, and the team's improvements on the field since Week 1.

“I am concerned about that. I have a very good relationship with our players. I’ve dealt with this on the other side with staff members and with other things and I’ve dealt with it," Meyer said on Monday.

"So, to say I’m concerned? Yeah, I am concerned, but I just have to do right.”