Jaguars-Patriots: 3 Matchups That Will Define the Game
The NFL is all about matchups.
Each week, games are decided by which teams have an advantage on each side of the ball. Who has the better pass-rush? Whose receivers can win one-on-one?
As a result, we will take a look each week at which matchups are the most important for the Jacksonville Jaguars to win. This week, we start it off with the three key matchups between the Jaguars and the New England Patriots.
Darnell Savage vs. Demario Douglas
The Jaguars' defense has failed to matchup well against outside receivers this season in a big way. According to NextGenStats, they rank No. 30 in EPA/Play to outside targets. They are only slightly better against slot targets, ranking No. 28 in EPA/Play. The Patriots' offense has similar tendencies, ranking No. 32 in EPA/Play to outside receivers and No. 26 in EPA/Play to slot targets' namely Demario Douglas.
This means the Jaguars' biggest matchup in the passing game on Sunday will come directly against Douglas, who had instant chemistry with rookie quarterback Drake Maye last weekend. Darnell Savage is the Jaguars' top healthy defensive back with Tyson Campbell out, and he will likely have to be the one who locks down the focal point of the opposing passing game this Sunday.
Evan Engram vs. Patriots Back Seven
Evan Engram had a triumphant return to the field last week, catching 10 passes and recording the fourth 100-yard game of his career. Over half his yards came after the catch as well, showing that Engram wasn't simply being schemed open but was instead creating on his own. The Jaguars have missed that function in their offense for most of the season, and it looks like they are going to lean on it heavy moving forward.
How will a banged-up Patriots defense handle Engram remains to be seen, but it appears the Jaguars have a matchup advantage here that they should address. According to NextGenStats, the Patriots have allowed 9.2 yards per attempt to tight ends aligned in the slot this season, seventh-most in the NFL. This should be another heavy-Engram week.
Ryan Nielsen vs. Drake Maye
The Jaguars didn't have much luck against a rookie quarterback last week, with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams torching Ryan Nielsen's defense for four touchdown passes. The Jaguars are set to play another young gun this week in Patriots rookie Drake Maye, who has proven to be an aggressive downfield passer. Whether Nielsen has the answers for a talented rookie will likely determine if the Jaguars can keep this game in check.
“It has to be about us. That's where we're at right now, it really doesn't matter the opponent. Any of the other 31 teams, this week is just going to be about Jacksonville, our defense and how we play. That's been the message," Nielsen said this week.
"Obviously, we do watch a little tape on them and we know kind of their tendencies, who they are and things like that. But look, at the end of the day we're out there, interception drill yesterday, tackling circuit today, fundamentals, technique, we're going to play our defense and we're going to play hard, tough and fast.”
