Jaguars-Patriots: 5 Players to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars need to find some way to win in their second London contest of the season. The New England Patriots are limping into Week 7 behind a rookie quarterback and a 1-5 record.
The Jaguars have to win this one. Right?
To do so, the Jaguars will need their best players to bring their A-game. They will also need a host of support players throughout the 53-man roster to shine.
So, which Jaguars will help define Sunday's contest vs. the Patriots? We break it down below.
Ezra Cleveland
Ezra Cleveland has had a solid season for the Jaguars in 2024, playing especially well over the first five games. He didn't play as well in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, though, and the Jaguars will need a rebound from their starting left guard against the Patriots.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cleveland ranks No. 25 among guards (minimum 50 pass-blocking snaps) in pass-blocking efficiency.
Cleveland and the rest of the Jaguars' interior offensive line is set to draw one of their biggest tests of the year, too, in Patriots defensive lineman Keion White.
According to NextGenStats, White is tied for third in the NFL in pressures from a defensive tackle alignment with 17 and his 22.7% pressure rate from the interior is the best in the NFL.
Maason Smith
The trade of Roy Robertson-Harris means more snaps for the rest of the Jaguars' defensive tackle room -- namely rookie defensive tackles Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson.
After playing a rotational role in five of the first six games, Smith should see more chances to get after the quarterback in Week 7, a week after he recorded his first NFL sack.
The Patriots have allowed the worst pressure rate in the NFL at nearly 50% according to NextGenStats, with injuries and a lack of depth both dooming the Patriots' offensive line this year.
This should be the matchup and week for Smith to start making impact plays after an as-expected slower start to the season.
D'Ernest Johnson
Tank Bigsby will obviously dominate carries if Travis Etienne misses Sunday's game with his hamstring injury, but don't discount D'Ernest Johnson as a key contributor. Johnson plays plenty of snaps already as the Jaguars' No. 2 passing down back behind Etienne.
If Etienne can't play, then Johnson will likely see plenty of snaps as the Jaguars' primary pass-blocking and pass-catching running back.
The difference in style between Bigsby and Johnson is clear. And as long as the Jaguars don't get into a must-pass game script like they did against the Bears, then Bigsby should be on the field more often than not as the Jaguars look to establish the run.
Still, Johnson will play a big role if Etienne is out and nobody should be surprised at that come Sunday.
Andre Cisco
If the Jaguars can force takeaways from an already-struggling Patriots offense, it will go a long way toward securing their second win of the season. Drake Maye is going to test defenses downfield at a much-higher clip than Jacoby Brissett was, but that youthful aggression also gives the Jaguars defense a chance to get the ball back for their offense.
Maye threw two interceptions last week and is ultimately going to give a defense at least one chance to make a play on the ball.
Andre Cisco recorded the Jaguars' first interception of the season in Week 6, capping off his best performance of the season. If Cisco can do it again in Week 7, the Jaguars could get a giant boost.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week that the winner of this game might be the first team that reaches 20 points. The Jaguars' top pathway toward getting to that goal could be rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who has been a big-play threat all season.
Thomas is coming off his quietest game of the year, but he still could have two touchdowns last week were it not for one drop and one missed throw by Trevor Lawrence.
The Patriots have a banged-up secondary entering Week 7 and they don't have many who can run with Thomas even at full health, with star cornerback Christian Gonzalez being the lone exception.
If the Jaguars can connect with Thomas on a few explosive plays, then they could do enough to put the Patriots offense at bay and put this game away early on in the contest.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE