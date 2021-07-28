Jaguars Place Taven Bryan, Jamal Agnew and Aldrick Rosas On NFI List As Camp Begins

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed three players, including defensive lineman Taven Bryan, on the active/non-football injury list as training camp begins.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed three players on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, the club announced Wednesday. The three players are defensive lineman Taven Bryan, kicker Aldrick Rosas and wide receiver Jamal Agnew.

The move comes as the Jaguars take to the field for the first day of training camp practice.

Bryan arrives at the Jaguars facilities on Tuesday for training camp media day. © Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

"A player who is placed on a Nonfootball Injury or Illness list (“N-F/I”) will not be entitled to any compensation under his contract while on such list but, except as provided below, his contract will continue to run while in such status," the NFL's collective bargaining reads.

"A player on N-F/I who is in the final year of his contract (including an option year) will have his contract tolled. However, if the player is physically able to perform his football services on or before the sixth regular season game, the Club must pay the player his negotiated Paragraph 5 Salary (pro rata) for the balance of the season in order to toll such player’s contract. If such player is taken off N-F/I during the period when such action is allowed by League rules, his contract will not be tolled."

Bryan is in the final year of his contract, after the Jaguars elected not to exercise his fifth-year option. That decision came following a lackluster year from the former first-rounder, in which he finished with 18 tackles, three for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Rosas is expected to battle with Josh Lambo for the starting kicker position, according to Special Teams Coordinator Nick Sorensen.

Rosas arrives on Tuesday for training camp media day and COVID testing. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

"It’s a competition," Sorensen told local media during minicamp. "We’ve got two guys, they’re both very good kickers and they’re competing to win the job. That’s what we’re doing every day and they’ve both been great.”

Those three aren't the only ones missing from the first day of Jags practice. Last week, Jacksonville put linebacker Leon Jacobs on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and linebacker Dylan Moses on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

Furthermore, the club placed quarterback Jake Luton, corner CJ Henderson, corner Chris Claybrooks and corner Luq Barcoo on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.