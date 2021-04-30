Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence Signs Exclusive Deal With Fanatics, Reportedly Breaks Draft Night Record For Sales

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has signed an exclusive deal with Fanatics, the company announced. He also broke the Fanatics record for sales on the first night of the NFL Draft. Additionally, his deal with Blockfolio saw Lawrence receive a draft night gift in cryptocurrency.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has long been tabbed as one of the—if not the most—exciting prospects of a generation. While Lawrence has yet to play a down of football in the NFL and has been a Jaguar for less than 24 hours, the anticipation around his arrival is already being seen ten-fold.

Fanatics, the global leader in licensed sports merchandise and NFL/Jaguars e-commerce partner, released Lawrence merchandise on Thursday night after the Jaguars used the No. 1 overall pick on the Clemson Tigers quarterback. And according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, Lawrence quickly broke the record for sales by a draft pick on the first night of the NFL Draft.

Lawrence and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell show of Lawrence Jaguars' jerseys. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields, new Chicago Bears quarterback, had the second most in sales. Lawrence and Fields faced off in the first round of the 2020 College Football Playoff.

While Fanatics did not provide a public number, they did reveal Lawrence’s sales doubled the previous record holder, per DiRocco; 2020 No. 1 overall pick, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Lawrence and Burrow faced off in the 2019 National Championship.

Fanatics, which in a fortuitous stroke of luck is actually based in Jacksonville, Florida, also announced an exclusive deal with Lawrence on Friday morning, after Lawrence was selected. In a press release by the company, Fanatics announced they will be the lone provider of Lawrence’s autographs and memorabilia products, featuring footballs, helmets and jerseys, with multiple autograph and inscription options. The options will span Lawrence’s time at both Clemson and with the Jaguars.

Fanatics' current roster of NFL stars and professional athletes include Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Young, Zion Williamson, Sabrina Ionescu, Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso, and Alexander Ovechkin. Former NFL greats that have similar deals as Lawrence’s with Fanatics include Peyton and Eli Manning, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana and Charles Woodson.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Fanatics team, especially since they are based here in Jacksonville,” said Lawrence in the release. “Fanatics is the most trusted brand in the industry and together we get to give fans even more access to the game through memorabilia and exclusive signed items.”

The 2020 Heisman finalist led the Tigers to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and secured the program’s third national title as a freshman in 2018.

“As a Jacksonville-based company and the official merchandise partner of the Jaguars, it’s incredibly exciting to welcome Trevor to the Fanatics family,” said Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer. “Following one of the most illustrious careers for a college quarterback ever, we’re looking forward to creating an unmatched shopping experience and opportunities for fans in Jacksonville, Clemson and beyond to celebrate both his time in college and the start of his NFL career.”

Jaguars fans can purchase Lawrence merchandise at Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com, shop.jaguars.com and shop.clemsontigers.com, as well as throughout Jaguars team stores and kiosks at TIAA Bank Field.

The Fanatics deal is the latest in what has become a laundry list of endorsement deals signed by the new Jaguars quarterback. He also inked deals with Gatorade, Bose, Adidas and Blockfolio. The latter is a mobile cryptocurrency investment app that allows consumers to buy, sell, trade and track cryptocurrency with zero-fee trading. Lawrence’s signing bonus was paid in Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as Solana.

On Thursday night, Blockfolio CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also surprised Lawrence with a draft night gift of $25,000, paid in Solana, one of the fastest rising cryptocurrencies.

Lawrence and his wife Marissa have arrived in Jacksonville Friday and according to Lawrence, he’ll be back in the facilities on Monday, ready to begin work as a Jacksonville Jaguar.