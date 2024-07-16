Jaguars Seemingly Reveal Date For Official Throwback Uniforms Announcement
After teasing throwback uniforms in April, the Jacksonville Jaguars seem just two more days away from rolling them out.
The Jaguars have long been expected to reveal their plans for throwback jerseys ahead of the 2024 season, and on Tuesday the Jaguars released another video with Thursday's date included. This would seem to indicate the Jaguars are set to make the official announcement on July 18, bringing throwbacks into the fold for the first time.
20 teams wore an aspect of throwback gear in 2023, but the Jaguars notably were not one of them. The Jaguars have undergone several uniform changes during the Shad Khan ownership era, but they have yet to reach into the past to don the Jaguars uniforms of old.
If the Jaguars go with a true throwback, they would likely wear the teal jerseys with the old Jaguars logo that were popularized by the likes of Jimmy Smith, Fred Taylor, Keenan McCardell, Tony Boselli, Mark Brunell, and many others.
The Jaguars have not worn any variation of these jerseys since they changed uniforms in 2008. The Jaguars then again changed their uniform design in 2013 after five years of less-than stellar remarks and reactions to their 2008 change.
The Jaguars then changed their uniforms and helmets again in 2018, putting the infamous two-tone helmets and mustard yellow color rush jerseys officially on the shelf.