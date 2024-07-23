Jaguars Sign Tyson Campbell to Record Contract Extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tyson Campbell have a deal.
The Jaguars agreed to a big-time extension for their No. 1 cornerback on the eve of training camp, signing the fourth-year corner to a 4-year, $76.5M deal with $53.4M guaranteed.
Campbell is now both the highest-paid defensive back in franchise history and the highest-paid non-Pro Bowl cornerback in NFL history.
"I’m blessed to stay in Jacksonville and thankful God is allowing me to continue building something special with my brothers on the field and in the community," Campbell said in a statement. "I want to thank the Jaguars for making my NFL dreams come true three years ago and for still believing in me today.”
“Tyson is a young, talented player who is an integral part of our defense and core member of our locker room. He is a consummate professional on and off the field and we are confident that his best lies ahead," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said.
"We have consistently messaged the importance of extending our core players and this is another step forward in honoring that commitment.”
Campbell, the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, missed Weeks 7 and 8 last year due to a hamstring injury, eventually returning to the lineup in Week 10 after the bye week. Campbell then missed Weeks 11, 12, 14, and 15. And when Campbell was in the lineup, he was far from his 100% self.
After 25 pass breakups and five interceptions in his first two seasons, Campbell recorded one interception and five pass breakups in 11 games in 2023, the least productive year of his career.
Campbell's injury led to a test of the Jaguars' secondary depth, with the Jaguars' pass defense falling off a cliff over the second half of the season. But with the injury woes of 2023 now far behind him, Campbell is moving back into his role of No. 1 cornerback and entering the most important year of his career.