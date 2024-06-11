Jaguars' Staff: Parker Washington Practicing With More Confidence in Year 2
There is a consensus word when it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington: confident.
The Jaguars' head coach and top offensive assistant have each spoken glowingly about the second-year receiver's confidence after a strong offseason of practices. Washington, who is now completely healthy after injuries in his final college season and then as a rookie, has been consistent on the practice field and left an impression on the two coaches he needs to impress the most.
"Parker is playing a lot more confidently. I think he's a lot healthier than he was this time last year when we got him," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Tuesday.
"They're not worried every time they break the huddle about what I'm doing, where is my stance, how does this route change? Now it's he's heard it a hundred times. So we give a play call, we give a route, we move him around. He knows the expectations of that particular player in that particular concept and so now you just see the skill set start to come out. That confidence is a big thing. He'll continue to grow. He was put in the fire last year was moved around a couple spots, made some plays. I think that certainly contributes to some confidence from the playmaking itself. He's continuing to go."
“I think what you're seeing with Parker is the confidence. The confidence in him playing last year, understanding what it takes, watching Christian [Kirk]," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on monday.
"Again, another young player that came back in the right frame of mind and excited to get on the field. I think he's another one that's healthy now and moving around really well. It's good to see."
Washington is currently in his longest span of complete health during his time as a Jaguar, with the sixth-round pick slipping in the 2023 NFL Draft due to an ankle injury at the end of his final season at Penn State.
Washington made his NFL debut in Week 4 last year but suffered a knee injury on his first career punt return, leading to a short stint on IR. He returned later in the year, averaging 37 snaps a game and catching two touchdowns in the process.