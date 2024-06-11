Jaguar Report

Jaguars' Staff: Parker Washington Practicing With More Confidence in Year 2

The second-year receiver could play his way onto the depth chart for a second year in a row.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) lines up with tight end Shawn Bowman (49) during drills. The Jacksonville Jaguars let most of the veterans off from participating in Monday's mandatory minicamp session held in the air conditioned enclosed field at EverBank Stadium's Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. June 10, 2024. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) lines up with tight end Shawn Bowman (49) during drills. The Jacksonville Jaguars let most of the veterans off from participating in Monday's mandatory minicamp session held in the air conditioned enclosed field at EverBank Stadium's Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. June 10, 2024. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY
In this story:

There is a consensus word when it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington: confident.

The Jaguars' head coach and top offensive assistant have each spoken glowingly about the second-year receiver's confidence after a strong offseason of practices. Washington, who is now completely healthy after injuries in his final college season and then as a rookie, has been consistent on the practice field and left an impression on the two coaches he needs to impress the most.

"Parker is playing a lot more confidently. I think he's a lot healthier than he was this time last year when we got him," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Tuesday.

"They're not worried every time they break the huddle about what I'm doing, where is my stance, how does this route change? Now it's he's heard it a hundred times. So we give a play call, we give a route, we move him around. He knows the expectations of that particular player in that particular concept and so now you just see the skill set start to come out. That confidence is a big thing. He'll continue to grow. He was put in the fire last year was moved around a couple spots, made some plays. I think that certainly contributes to some confidence from the playmaking itself. He's continuing to go."

“I think what you're seeing with Parker is the confidence. The confidence in him playing last year, understanding what it takes, watching Christian [Kirk]," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on monday.

"Again, another young player that came back in the right frame of mind and excited to get on the field. I think he's another one that's healthy now and moving around really well. It's good to see."

Washington is currently in his longest span of complete health during his time as a Jaguar, with the sixth-round pick slipping in the 2023 NFL Draft due to an ankle injury at the end of his final season at Penn State.

Washington made his NFL debut in Week 4 last year but suffered a knee injury on his first career punt return, leading to a short stint on IR. He returned later in the year, averaging 37 snaps a game and catching two touchdowns in the process.

Published
John Shipley

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Home/News