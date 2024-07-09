Jaguars' Star Changes Name to Josh Hines-Allen
There will be a new name on No. 41 jerseys inside EverBank Stadium this season.
Star defender Joshua Hines-Allen has legally changed his last name ahead of the 2024 season, a way to honor his family lineage.
"A tribute to Joshua’s maternal side of the family and the other relatives who have worn “Hines” and “Hines-Allen” on their jerseys, Joshua felt that now would be the best time to join that legacy, adding his name to the long list of family members who have contributed to their respective sports," the Jaguars said in a release.
“Legacy is forever, and I'm proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy,” Hines-Allen said. “My last name has been changed, but I’m still that person. And I will continue to play like it, play even better.”
Joshua’s sister, Myisha Hines-Allen, plays for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. Sister Kyra Hines-Allen played basketball at Cheyney University, while sister LaTorri Hines-Allen played basketball at Virginia Tech and Towson. Uncle Gregory Hines is in the Hampton University Athletics Hall of Fame and was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the fifth round of the 1983 NBA draft. Uncle Keith Hines played basketball at Montclair State.
Hines-Allen will host a jersey exchange event in Jacksonville for fans who own his “Allen 41” jersey in September.
Before Trevor Lawrence's new deal last month, Allen had signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Allen is currently second all-time in franchise history in sacks.