Jaguars Superstar On Building Important Connection
The Jacksonville Jaguars will need for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and rising rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to continue their red-hot connection after their Week 5 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Thomas has established himself as a formidable threat in just a short span of time and Lawrence has taken note.
"He's been great, you know, I've been impressed with how he carries himself," Lawrence said. "He's just a hard worker, a quieter guy. But when it comes to playing, he turns it on. And I've just been impressed with how quickly he's gotten better, too, every week throughout the season and even going back to the offseason. He's learning the offense really quickly and I think that's helped him now, in season, able to play fast, and he has done a great job. I'm looking forward to building that connection over the years."
Lawrence connected with Thomas for 122 yards in the air week. After the game he had more praise for the wide receiver and the chemistry seems to be strong between the two. The vertical game can be the difference between wins and losses for the Jaguars at this point.
It is imperative that Lawrence and his best vertically target are on the same page.
"There's not that many guys like it," Lawrence said. "Obviously, you see a few around the league that are fast and can break away. If they get in the open field, there's nobody that's going to catch them on the other side of the ball. He's definitely one of those guys. So the more we can find opportunities to get him the ball in those situations, we're going to score a lot of points with him. But I thought beyond that, just being in the right spot, doing the right thing, he did a nice job today. I thought we played the game on schedule. We weren't perfect. You're never going to be perfect in this league. Obviously, there's still some stuff to learn from. ... I thought he did a great job of playing smart, being in the right spot."
So far, it looks like the Jaguars made the right move taking Thomas at No. 23 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
