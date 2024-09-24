Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on Poor Play Against Bills
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 season took another massive blow on Monday with their 47-10 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
The embarrassing defeat will likely stir up more questions in Northern Florida. The entire lead-up to Monday night was a week based around implementation and talk of adjustments. Adjustments that never came.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who played poorly through the first two weeks of the season, again had a poor showing against the Bills. Lawrence was 21 of 38 for 178 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an ugly interception. Coupled with four sacks.
The offense came out stalled. Nowhere was the up-tempo look that offensive coordinator Press Taylor and Lawrence himself spoke about the entire week prior. Nor the long drives and the explosive plays. Lawrence spoke to the press after the game, acknowledging the poor performance.
Lawrence seemed to have no answers.
"I'm not playing my best right now, and that is frustrating. I’ve got to look at maybe there are things I could do better in the week to prepare," Lawrence said. "But honestly, I put the time in. I’ve got confidence in that. It's just execution all the way around the board. Whether it's missing throws or being on the same page communication-wise, or protections up front, you know, all those things, there are so many things that go into it.
"Where we are now, like I said, is just we -- sometimes you're on teams where everything is going right for and you can afford to make some mistakes and find a way to win. We're just not there right now. We have to make those plays early. Got to settle in earlier."
Lawrence took accountability for the second week in a row after last week's blunt response to the loss against the Cleveland Browns. On the verge of an 0-4 start, the seat is getting hotter for all involved. But the signal caller continues to own his mistakes.
"There is enough blame to go around for everybody," Lawrence said. "We're all accountable enough to own our part of it. You can own it but you’ve got to do something about it. You’ve got to go play better. I need to play really well for us to win. That's the NFL. Quarterback has to play well every week to give yourself a shot to win. Don't feel like I've done that consistently enough. I put that on myself. I’ve got to play better."
