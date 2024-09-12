Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on What Could Have Gone Differently Week 1
After building a double-digit halftime lead against the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars failed to score again for the rest of the game. The Dolphins slowly but surely marched back and won the game on a last-second Dolphins field goal.
After analyzing the game against the Dolphins, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took accountability. He said there were multiple plays he wished he could have back.
“I think honestly, there's a couple of plays I want back from the game,” Lawrence said. “I thought overall I did the right thing with the ball. I was accurate. There were some things I liked that I did and that we did as an offense, but there are probably two plays that stick out to me. Early in the game, it was like a third-and-23 or something. I should have just checked it down. Probably don't get the first down, but taking care of the ball, doing the right thing.
“I tried to kind of force one, fit one in early to Evan [TE Evan Engram] that hit off the safety's hands,” Lawrence said. “That's one I want back. And then the second down that last drive, we're in empty again. I just tried to accelerate my read a little bit too much and should have just stuck to my rules and took an easy completion and kept it in third-and-manageable. I tried to scramble and went right into a game with the D-end. That sack’s on me. I kind of ran right into the game that they did up front. So those are the two main plays, honestly, that I feel like I want back and that I could have done something better with.”
Lawrence says there were also other plays he would do over if he could. His inability to get an extra completion on a drive late in the game is a play he feels could have gone differently and perhaps changed the outcome of a close, three-point game.
“There are a few other plays, too," Lawrence said. "I could be a little bit more accurate, do some other things, but those are the ones that really stick out to me. That was really more what I meant is, especially on that second down on the last drive, I felt like I could have definitely gotten a completion and kept us in third-and-manageable instead of getting us into third-and I don't know what it was, 11, 12, I forget what it was, but something like that.”
The Jaguars’ matchup against the Browns is the team’s home opener. Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense hope to get on track over the next few days as they try to beat the Browns and avoid an 0-2 start to the season.
