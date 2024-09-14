Jaguars-Browns: Week 2 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for more than just their first win on Sunday.
They are looking to right a 2023 wrong. Last year, the Jaguars let the Cleveland Browns get away with a win they didn't deserve. Now, the Jaguars can prove they are putting 2023 behind them by correcting one of last year's biggest mistakes.
"I think looking back on the personnel we had, and the guys playing, I know Ezra [OL Ezra Cleveland] was hurt going into the game and ended up playing left tackle for us right there, [OL] Blake Hance comes in and finishes it, and it felt like one of those games it was just nothing went well," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said this week.
"Then you look back and realize we had the ball, we're down one possession with the chance to win the game amid not playing well. That's one of those little things that you gain some confidence of, okay, if we can just get out of our own way, give ourselves a possibility to win this game if we execute at a high level, we stick together throughout, we'll be in these games.”
With that in mind, here is our final prediction for Week 2
Prediction: Jaguars 17, Browns 10
I was too high on the Jaguars' offense a week ago, but I was feeling good about my prediction at halftime when they had 17 points on the board.
With that said, I feel like it makes sense for the Jaguars to go into a ball-control style of offense this week against the Browns, and 17 points without turnover issues should be welcomed.
The Jaguars have some issues in the secondary after injuries to Tyson Campbell and Darnell Savage, but they have the front seven and scheme to get after the Browns' offense and quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Jaguars have the quarterback advantage this week, and this game should ultimately come down to Lawrence being able to outplay a struggling Watson.
If the Jaguars can force Watson into mistakes like the Dallas Cowboys did a week ago, then the Jaguars should be able to find a winning formula.
