Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Pressing Questions on AFC South Rematch

The Jacksonville Jaguars need a win in the worst way in Week 5. To make it happen, they will need to prove that their first win of the season wasn't a fluke.

The Jaguars (2-3) shut down the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) in a 24-0 win in Week 2, but a lot has changed since then. The Colts have picked up big wins vs. the Chiefs and Broncos, while the Jaguars are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and just lost 13-6 to the Houston Texans at home.

“It’s about watching film on what we did well last time we played them and what we didn’t do so well last time we played them, so it’s all about watching that film, moving on, and growing from that game," Brandon Scherff said this week.

"We left a lot of yards out there last game, too, so just doing our job, not trying to do too much, just focus on what you can do and what you can control.”

To preview this week's big game, we spoke to Zach Hicks of Horseshoe Huddle to get his insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

1) Are the Colts confident they can fix their offensive line issues ahead of Sunday?

Zach Hicks: I'm sure the Colts are a bit more optimistic than we are as a fanbase. In all seriousness, the offensive line has just been a disaster. They have tried numerous combinations up front, and each and every one has failed. I'm sure that they will try yet another combination this weekend, but the confidence level in that working is pretty low at the moment.

2) Has Gus Bradley shown the ability to adapt from Week 2?

Zach Hicks: I think he has. He has made a few notable personnel moves on defense (starting Rodney McLeod at strong safety, utilizing more Isaiah Rodgers Sr at CB) and they have really paid off. He is and always will be a predominantly single-high safety coordinator, but he has this defense playing smart and confidently at the moment.

3) If the Colts win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

Zach Hicks: The Offensive Line. 100% no question in my mind that the OL would be the main reason why the Colts lose (in this hypothetical).

4) Which Jaguar is seen as a player the Colts must stop to win the game?

Zach Hicks: I know this keeps coming back to the Colts' offensive line but I'm going to go with Travon Walker. The Jaguars are masterfully utilizing that unicorn in so many unique ways upfront. For an OL that has struggled with stunts and twists, he is a nightmare to deal with. They have to slow him (and the Jags' other defensive linemen) down if they want a chance in this one.

5) Score prediction?

Zach Hicks: Jaguars 27, Colts 16. I just don't have much faith in this Colts' offense at the moment. They haven't shown enough on that side of the ball at this point in the season. On the other side, I think that Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence are just a tough match-up for this style of defense