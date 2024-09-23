Key Numbers For a Jaguars Win on Monday Night
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face one of the toughest teams in the NFL on Monday night, looking for the its first win of the season against the undefeated Buffalo Bills. For the Jaguars to pull off the road upset, they will need to achieve a few key stats on both sides of the football.
Key State 1: QB Trevor Lawrence 250+ passing yards
The Jaguars will need to establish a strong pass game on the road with a few injuries to the Bills defense. Linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Taron Johnson have been ruled out for Monday night's primetime matchup.
According to Fox Sports, the Bills rank in the top-15 in the league for average passing yard allowed through two games, giving up just 179 passing yard per game and just two total passing touchdowns against their defense.
Lawrence has yet to throw for 250 yards this season but if he is able to avoid sacks, step up in the pocket, and deliver key throws to multiple targets, he will have a great chance at reaching that number and giving the Jaguars a realistic chance of taking down the Bills.
Key Stat 2: TE Brenton Strange 4+ catches & WR Gabe Davis 80+ receiving yards, 1 TD
Spreading the ball across the field to multiple targets is going to be a major factor in the success of the Jaguars offense. With star tight end Evan Engram being out with an injury for the second-straight week, backup tight end Brenton Strange will have to be involved once again.
Strange had three receptions for 65 yards, including a 30-yard strike, in last week's loss to Cleveland at home. He will be the best tight end option for the Jaguars and will have to exceed his career-high from last week being another viable option for Lawrence through the air.
Accompanying the young tight end will be veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis. Davis is making his return to Buffalo for the first time since being traded from the Bills back in March where he spent his first four seasons. He needs a revenge game to try to take down his former team.
Key Stat 3: Jaguars defense allows under 30 points
The Bills have scored upwards of 30 points in both games this season and that is a big reason why they have started the year 2-0. Quarterback Josh Allen is on pace for another 3,000-yard passing season with three passing touchdowns and two rushing.
Being able to shut down Allen through the air will be a difference, forcing the Bills to run the football more. The Jaguars are just outside the top-10 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game with 103 and just two touchdowns given up on the ground.
Both teams have injuries to their secondary but the Jaguars being without safety Darnell Savage and cornerback Tyson Campbell will surely play a role. Being able to get off the field on third down and holding the Bills to three points on multiple drives can keep them under 30 points.
The Jaguars offense is averaging 30 points so far this season. If you rely on averages, there is a great chance at victory if the Bills are held under that same number.
