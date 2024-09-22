BREAKING: Jaguars Suffer Big Loss Before Monday Night Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars, already struggling in the secondary, were dealt a big loss before their Week 3 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
The Jaguars announced Sunday that they will be without defensive back Darnell Savage for Monday's contest. It will be Savage's second-consecutive game on the sideline due to a quad injury.
He was limited throughout the week and head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Saturday that it would come down to the wire.
"We’ll give him one more day, today. See if he can push through it," Pederson said. "Don’t want to risk anything further, but we’ll see where he’s at the end of the day."
Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen had Jarrian Jones fill the role of Savage in the Jaguars' Week 2 loss against the Cleveland Browns.
"You always want to have good players, and [Savage is] a good player," Nielsen said. "But last week didn’t feel like next man up and Jarrian went out there and he performed pretty well. As well as the group, thought we covered really well last week. But having him back, now we've got another guy out there who’s a good player and allows another guy to free up personnel packages and do things like that. So, we never want to lose a guy for a game or two games or whatever it is."
Savage was a standout in his lone game of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. The former Green Bay Packer played 49 defensive snaps and had two passes defensed. He made a big play early in the game, stopping a Dolphins fourth down conversion attempt.
