K'Lavon Chaisson Continues Hot Streak With Performance Vs. Bears

K'Lavon Chaisson has played the best football of his rookie year over the last month, continuing his string of solid performances against the Bears in Week 16.

Even in losses, there are bright spots. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, this is a lesson they are seemingly learning weekly.

Jacksonville has continued its brutal losing streak in recent weeks, with Week 16's 41-17 loss to the Chicago Bears extending the streak to a franchise-record 14 straight losses. But despite this, the Jaguars have still seen encouraging performances from players up and down the roster.

Among these players is first-round rookie defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, whose hot streak of play began in Week 13 and hasn't slowed down since.

We have talked about Chaisson, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, taking a step forward before. But what Week 16 against the Bears showed was something more encouraging than a singular performance from the rookie pass-rusher. It showed that his successes from the previous few games aren't just happenstance; they are legit signs of growth from a talented player.

Chaisson had one of the best performances of his rookie season in Week 16, giving left tackle Charles Leno fits all afternoon despite the lopsided score. For a Jaguars team that is sitting at 1-14, positives like Chaisson's impact and consistent level of play over the last four games shouldn't be overlooked.

Chaisson tied a career-high in pressures against the Bears, pressuring Mitch Trubisky five times, according to Pro Football Focus. He did this on 25 pass-rushing snaps, so he averaged a pressure every five times he rushed the passer.

Each of Chaisson's top-four games in terms of pressures produced has come in the last four weeks. He recorded five pressures in Weeks 16 and 13 and three pressures in Weeks 14 and 15. He has also recorded six of his seven quarterback hits during this span, including a career-high three quarterback hits against the Titans in Week 14.

This gives Chaisson 16 pressures and six quarterback hits in the last four games. In the 11 games before? 10 pressures and one quarterback hit. His production has simply skyrocketed.

He may only have one sack on the season, but his progress shouldn't be ignored. Plus, he has come close to getting sacks on more than a few occasions. If he keeps this current pressure rate up, he doesn't have much to worry about in terms of opportunities at the quarterback.

He has also made more plays against the run in recent weeks, including a terrific tackle in space against Lamar Jackson in Week 15.

"There’s some flashes again where he has made plays," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Dec. 21.

"I think obviously [we’re] in a year where we’re not doing well with our record but K’Lavon [Chaisson], he probably didn’t start off the way we wanted to, but the one thing I will say is that he has been working and trying and it’s starting to show. I think that’s something that’s a credit to him. I think that you’re starting to see it more. You’re starting to see it at a consistent level. Is it as consistent as we need it to be for us to win? Is it consistent enough for where he wants it to be? No, not right now, but he’s always been available, he always practices.

"What you see is he’s getting better and I appreciate that. He’s working extremely hard. I’m interested to see how these next two games go because right now he’s on a trend that’s going upward.”

A trend that is going upward indeed. The game after Marrone gave Chaisson credit for his performance and consistency, Chaisson came up with one of the best pass-rushing performances he has had in the NFL.

For reference of how impressive this stretch of play has been for Chaisson, PFF has him tied for the seventh-most pressures among edge defenders during the last four weeks. He is tied for the second-most quarterback hits. The sacks aren't there, but the disruption certainly has been.

This gives Chaisson a leg up as he closes his rookie season. His Week 13 and Week 14 performances were far from flashes in the pan; instead, they look to be the beginning of a potentially dangerous pass-rushing reign for the Jaguars as long as Chaisson's development continues.

And considering the fact that his work-ethic is praised by every coach or player who talks about him, the Jaguars may not have to wait much longer to see the sacks start pouring in.