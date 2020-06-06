Legendary Wrestling Figure Jim Ross Throws His NFL Support Behind Jaguars

Legendary professional wrestling figurehead Jim Ross has long been known as a fan of the gridiron, with his most famous tie to the game being his close relationship with the Oklahoma Sooners program. On Saturday, the All Elite Wrestling broadcaster and senior advisor revealed he has a new favorite NFL team as well.

Following Ross posting a picture to social media in which he was donning a Jacksonville Jaguars shirt, a fan asked Ross if he was indeed a Jaguars fan. Ross' answer was as automatic as one of his famed calls from the broadcast table, with Ross noting a close relationship with Jaguars HC Doug Marrone.

"Jaguars are my @NFL team!" Ross tweeted. "I support all the Khan family endeavors and am great friends with HBC Doug Marrone."

This isn't the first time Ross has taken to social media to exclaim his bond with Marrone, either. A few weeks ago during a taping of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite in Jacksonville, Ross posted a photo backstage with the Jaguars' sideline leader.

AEW is the brainchild of Jaguars co-owner and senior vice president of football administration and technology Tony Khan, who is the founder of All Elite. Thanks to Khan, the Jaguars and All Elite have built a relationship which has seen crossover stars making appearances for both sides, with even Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville making a cameo.

Jacksonville has been the site of several All Elite events in the past, including a number of their weekly AEW Dynamite shows in the past several months. During the promotion's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in may, the promotion made sure to use full use of the Jaguars' facilities, including some fighting inside the pools by Jacksonville's north end zone, making the Jaguars prominent fixture within the company.

Members of the Jaguars' roster have been seen at All Elite shows in Jacksonville in the past, while members of AEW's own roster has rubbed elbows inside the walls of TIAA Bank Field. As long as Khan continues to elevate AEW in the wrestling world, look for Ross and countless others to continue to back the Jaguars on a grand stage.