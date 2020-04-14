JaguarReport
Leonard Fournette, Other Jaguars Give Back to Communities During Fight vs. COVID-19

John Shipley

As the world continues to grapple with the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, current and former Jacksonville Jaguars are giving back to local communities to aid in the fight vs. the pandemic. 

The Jaguars announced Tuesday some of the newest endeavors players are taking, which includes efforts from running back Leonard Fournette, offensive lineman Tyler Shatley, and defensive tackle Carl Davis.

"Senior citizens represent one of the populations most vulnerable to COVID-19. With that in mind, OL Tyler Shatley has gifted more than $10,000 towards multiple outreach efforts that will be matched by the Jaguars Foundation," the Jaguars said. "The funding will support both a partnership between Florida Blue and Feeding Northeast Florida that ensures more than 1,500 prepared meals are delivered daily to seniors around town as well as another program feeding first responders and healthcare workers."

In addition, Fournette will be donating 7,000 meals per week for the next eight weeks to Second Harvest of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana in his native New Orleans. 

"If you see this tell a family," Fournette tweeted. "love my city 4life it’s better than us at this point, im praying for everybody luv."

Davis, who re-signed with the Jaguars last week, has also stepped up to support the Jacksonville community, the team announced.

"He recently spent time with residents at Five Star Veteran Center, a local non-profit aiding supporting veteran mental health and re-integration into civilian life. This week, Carl Davis and his Trenchwork Foundation partnered with the Jaguars Foundation to provide a catered meal to the organization and its 31 residents for the next four weeks," the Jaguars said. 

Former Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles has also contributed to a nearby Jacksonville charity. Foles, who was traded to the Chicago Bears in March, announced on Instagram that he would be making a grant which would benefit Feeding Northeast Florida.

"The Foles Believe Foundation is making 9 grants to food banks across the country," Foles posted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this challenging time. We hope these grants will help ease the burden on the food banks and the people they serve."

Last week, the Jaguars announced the team would be is purchasing 45,000 Jaguars-branded protective masks for distribution later this month throughout the Jacksonville area. Cornerback Tre Herndon and his girlfriend Treyleanna Robinson also did their part to help the local Jacksonville community combat COVID-19 by pledged a donation that will provide 10,000 meals to residents that Feeding Northeast Florida serves.

In March, Jaguars owner Shad Khan also committed $1 million in support of Northeast Florida's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

