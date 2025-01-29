Liam Coen's Success With Jaguars Won't Depend on Winning Press Conferences
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had quite the introductory press conference.
Coen hit all of the usual points an exciting new hire usually hits; he talked about alignment, communication, players over plays, and his general excitement for the challenge that is now in front of him.
Coen also had a few remarks that have now made the rounds and gone viral on social media, such as his attempt at a "Duval" chant. Par for the course with social media, the contextless moments of Coen's first press conference are what most in football's internet sphere are talking about.
But, as the NFL has shown year after year, there is internet clip Coen could contribute to that would make a difference to whether he is a success as the Jaguars head coach. Simply look to past press conferences with Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell and Philadelphia Eagles Nick Sirianni if you don't believe me.
Simply put, near every head coach who has ever failed at the NFL "won" his press conference. It is a time of hope and excitement for fans, to the point where a coach could go to the podium, dangle a set of car keys and still go on to earn some praise.
Urban Meyer won his first press conference with a gusto. He had grand plans for the Jaguars on and off the field ... until he had to actually coach a game.
Doug Pederson won his first press conference. He became the adult in the room and made it clear he would call plays ... until he ultimately decided to give up play-calling
Whether Coen is a success with the Jaguars will be about what kind of coach he is on the grass. It will have nothing to do with how he pronounces Duval, or anything else that is making the rounds.
"You see this place, look at this right now, right? Look at this: the community, what we're doing in the future, the opportunity to be a part of something different. Let's be honest, this is different," Coen said on Monday.
"That's awesome. That's exciting for me and for my family, to truly be a part of something different. To go impact and influence football players and people and staff, that's what this is all about. It's about trying to be a part of change and improvement, and go try to go do something different and win. Winning cures a lot. Winning cures a lot. And that's the goal.”
And that is exactly it: Winning. If Coen wins, nobody will care about his first press conference.
