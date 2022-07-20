Madden Releases 2023 Ratings for Devin Lloyd, Jaguars Linebackers

The Madden NFL 2023 ratings are slowly pouring out, giving fans a chance to examine and debate what the game got right -- and what it got wrong -- with their favorite teams.

With EA Sports releasing new position groups ratings before the launch date of the game, we get a chance to examine how teams will stack up on the NFL's premier video game ahead of its release.

Next up: the linebackers, which are highlighted by first-round pick Devin Lloyd.

"I don’t think we can ever have enough good linebackers," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said during the 2022 NFL Draft. "Again, when you say we’re overloaded at linebacker, you’re only one play away from being down a linebacker. As we’ve seen through the years that’s a position where, knock on wood, you sometimes lose some guys."

So, which linebackers received high marks from Madden and which did not? We break it down below.

Overall

Foyesade Oluokun: 80

Devin Lloyd: 73

Chad Muma: 70

Tyrell Adams: 67

Shaquille Quarterman: 65

Chapelle Russell: 63

One of only two first-round linebackers drafted, Lloyd has the same overall as fellow first-rounder Quay Walker, who the Green Bay Packers selected at No. 22 overall. Walker has a higher speed, tackling, man coverage, and block shedding rating, while Lloyd graded out better than Walker in most other areas, including zone coverage, acceleration, play recognition, and awareness.

Speed

Foyesade Oluokun: 89

Chad Muma: 85

Devin Lloyd: 84

Chapelle Russell: 84

Shaquille Quarterman: 81

Tyrell Adams: 81

Strength

Devin Lloyd: 77

Shaquille Quarterman: 77

Chad Muma: 76

Chapelle Russell: 69

Foyesade Oluokun: 69

Tyrell Adams: 63

Pursuit

Foyesade Oluokun: 88

Devin Lloyd: 87

Chad Muma: 83

Chapelle Russell: 79

Tyrell Adams: 79

Shaquille Quarterman: 77

Man coverage

Foyesade Oluokun: 68

Chapelle Russell: 57

Devin Lloyd: 54

Chad Muma: 52

Shaquille Quarterman: 52

Tyrell Adams: 46

Zone coverage