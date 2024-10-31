Major Jaguars Trade Gives Young OT Shot at Cornerstone Status
After three-and-a-half seasons of Walker Little never truly having a place on the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line, there is no longer any questioning of what his role in the offense is.
This week's Cam Robinson trade made it clear that, for the first extended period of his career, Little is the Jaguars' top option at left tackle -- a move that many have speculated on since the Jaguars drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
“I feel great about him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.
"Obviously, he's been here. He's worn a lot of hats for us. He's played inside. He's played outside. He's played both tackle spots. I think after the first little bit of the game, he really settled in, did some nice things, and got a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Through four seasons, Little has started 20 games including the playoffs. 19 of those games have come at left tackle, with 19 of those starts coming at left tackle. Now, he has the next nine games to determine if he will get any starts there for the Jaguars after 2024.
“Well, I mean, there's a lot of season left, but I think it's a great opportunity for him to embrace. I think it'd be a great question to ask him and see how he feels. But for me, it'd be just a great opportunity and see where it goes from there," Pederson said.
Little's fellow 2021 classmate Trevor Lawrence gave his vote of confidence to Little on Wednesday, perhaps the biggest sign of the Jaguars' trust in Little yet.
"I'm excited for this opportunity for him. He's played great when he's had the opportunities the last few years. He's been put in some tough spots. He's had to play a lot of different positions," Lawrence said.
"He's had to come in, in ‘22 when Cam got hurt, and finish the season when we were on that run. We didn't skip a beat because he was prepared, and he prepared every day like a starter. So, he's been ready for his opportunities and that's not easy to do when you're not the full-time guy and now that he's getting that opportunity, I'm excited for him. So, I think there's always two sides to it and it's tough. But obviously Walker, like I said, he's more than ready and he's done a great job. I'm excited for him. I've got all the faith in the world, and he's played great so far.”
