Liam Coen Shares How Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Transformed His Game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the best season of his career last season. It was the first season under head coach Liam Coen for Lawrence, and this duo proved to be one of the best duos in the NFL last season.

The Jaguars' season was beyond what most people expected, and no one thought that Lawrence and Coen were going to have the type of season they did. Coen got the best of Lawrence, and these two will look to get better this offseason as well.

It is never easy for a quarterback to have a new head coach, having to learn the new scheme and what the new head coach likes his offense to look like.

On top of that, Lawrence wanted to be better and had to change the way he knew his game for his whole career. That is why it was important to get an offensive-minded head coach like Coen. For Coen, it was his first season as a head coach, and that is not easy and then you have to make sure you put your quarterback in a successful situation.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both of them knew what they needed from each other, and that is why this pairing has kicked off great. Coen and Lawrence demanded the best from each other last season, and that is going to remain the same next season. They want to be the best, and that translates to the whole team. It showed this past season when the Jaguars went 13-4 and won the AFC South. Lawrence was a candidate for MVP, and Coen was one for Coach of the Year.

Liam Coen on Trevor Lawrence taking off

"Trevor was so cool to work with at an early point because of the humility he talked about," said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on The Herd. "Of being able to say I do want to break this thing down. I would like to change my footwork out of Shotgun. He was always right foot forward guy, ended up wanting to go left-foot-forward. That was his idea. That was something I was comfortable with after working with Matthew [Stafford] and Baker [Mayfield]."

"He just wanted to compete his tail off this year, prove to a lot of people that he can do it... When you do that you earn your players' trust and you earn their respect."@colincowherd talks with @Jaguars head coach Liam Coen about Trevor Lawrence's ascension pic.twitter.com/cGzyKfX2ND — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 5, 2026

"We started there. He was not able to throw for a long time in the Spring because of his shoulder surgery. So we were able to start from the ground up. He starts with the footwork. We start to work with the playbook, the protections, the schemes, from the neck up, without worrying about the result of a competition."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.