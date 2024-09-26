Pederson's Odd Answer as to Whether Jaguars Coach is Doing Job
The hiring of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was one of the biggest moves the Jacksonville Jaguars made during the offseason. Fresh blood, a new mind. It was such a crucial move that our John Shipley named Nielsen the third-most important piece for the Jaguars heading into 2024.
"For the Jaguars to reach their potential in 2024, they will a defense full of free-agent additions and first-round picks to finally turn a corner," Shipley wrote. "And for that to happen, they will need new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to make sure he hits all of the right buttons.
"And after a strong stint in New Orleans as a co-defensive coordinator, Nielsen is in position to turn the Jaguars' defensive unit into a strength. If Nielsen can do that and help the unit reach its ceiling, then the Jaguars will look back on Nielsen as arguably the most important addition of the 2024 offseason."
So far, Nielsen's time in Jacksonville has been a relative disaster. His defense has contributed to the treacherous 0-3 hole (could be 0-4 after this week's contest against Houston) the Jaguars find themselves in.
His defense got burned late against the Miami Dolphins. It was picked apart against an inferior, injured Cleveland Browns offense (with Deshaun Watson at quarterback). Against the Buffalo Bills, it came to a head.
Nielsen's defense allowed 47 points and possibly the best performance of Josh Allen's career -- 23 of 30 for 263 yards and four touchdowns. No interceptions. A passer rating of 142.1. ESPN QBR an elite 98.3. The Bills also had over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Has Nielsen provided a spark?
"Maybe," head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday.
The coach was especially terse when he was asked to elaborate.
Pederson did speak on the challenge of implementing changes to the defense after losing so many players to injury.
"It probably doesn’t get as challenging as much as now it becomes a little more black and white," Pederson said. "The guys are going to be in, the guys are going to be in. I think the rotation upfront has been really good for us, as far as giving guys opportunities and much needed rest throughout the game so they can be healthy in the fourth quarter and fresh in the fourth quarter. But, yeah, we know that injuries are a part of the game. Next man steps up and performs. Whoever’s in has to play."
Will Nielsen's scheme change? The one that has failed so far?
"It’s part of it. We look at everything, I look at everything. I don’t think you just go and make change to change," Pederson said. "I don’t think that’s necessarily the thing you need to do because it’s still early in the season. But I think take a strong look at all the possibilities, whatever they might be, and go from there."
