Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Which New Coach Lands at No. 3?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.
For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.
So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down No. 3 below.
No. 3: Ryan Nielsen
For the Jaguars to reach their potential in 2024, they will a defense full of free-agent additions and first-round picks to finally turn a corner. And for that to happen, they will need new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to make sure he hits all of the right buttons.
Nielsen just finished his first year with the Falcons as defensive coordinator, with the Falcons finishing No. 18 in points allowed, No. 12 in EPA/Play, No. 5 in success rate, and No. 1 in rushing EPA/Play.
And after a strong stint in New Orleans as a co-defensive coordinator, Nielsen is in position to turn the Jaguars' defensive unit into a strength.
If Nielsen can do that and help the unit reach its ceiling, then the Jaguars will look back on Nielsen as arguably the most important addition of the 2024 offseason.
“I mean we see I see it every day in practice, so I think that's where it starts. That's where you build your confidence to let you know that hen game day comes it's like, you know what I can do, I know what you can do, let's just go ahead and play ball, so the plays that's going to be made in the game are plays that we've made consistently in practice," Josh Hines-Allen said on Monday about Nielsen's defense.
"If we can keep executing like that, we'll be, it's just noise, it will be normal for us. Now we can actually tackle and we're going to try to get cut at the defensive end spot. Other than that, our practices are so hard. I kind of like it too, so when we get to Sunday, we just play fast. Celebrate a little bit more.”
