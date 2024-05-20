PFF: Devin Lloyd is Jaguars' Most Underrated Player
While most of the attention on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2022 draft class is focused on No. 1 pick Travon Walker, there is no questioning the importance of fellow 2022 first-rounder Devin Lloyd.
The Jaguars traded up to select Lloyd at No. 27 two years ago; since then, he has proved to be one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' defense.
In that span, Lloyd has started 30 games in 32 appearances and recorded 242 tackles, 134 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and 15 pass breakups.
As a result, it was Lloyd who received the nod from Pro Football Focus as the Jaguars' most underrated player. Former Jaguars defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi is also included on the list as the representative for the Houston Texans.
“I think Devin's had a really good offseason. Obviously, year three, new system so how fast can he learn it. But I think too, seeing himself on film, just continuing to get better and improving. You're seeing that out of him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Lloyd on Monday.
"The challenge for all those guys really on defense is just the terminology. Just picking up the new scheme and Devin has done a nice job in phase two. What I've seen just watching him out there and talking to Matt House [inside linebackers coach] and listening to him talk. Devin's in a good place."
Lloyd is expected to enter his third season as a starter alongside Foyesade Oluokun, though there stands to be the chance that Lloyd is deployed in a more versatile role in Ryan Nielsen's scheme.
“Yeah, all good. Excited about our linebacker group. They're doing a really good job of communicating. We've got some really good leadership in that position. What's really important is, we haven't aligned just a couple of times against the offense," Nielsen said on Monday.
"So, we’ve done a lot of self-work together in just their communication part, how they’re handling it, and him as well, break the huddle, get guys in line, making the proper calls; it's been good. Today will be another good test because we're actually going to be able to respond post-snap. So, we'll take that evaluation but excited about the player, he's doing a really good job. Here's a guy who loves football, he's around all the time. He can't get enough of it. So as a coach, you're like, 'This is awesome'. So, we'll take today and then we'll work on it tomorrow."