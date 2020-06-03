JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

PFF: Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Was Among Highest-Graded Red Zone Passers in 2019

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II has received plenty of praise from Pro Football Focus this offseason, a trend which continued this week as PFF Fantasy Football tweeted that Minshew was the league's fourth-highest graded red zone passer in 2019.

While the sophomore passer isn't exactly focused on these accolades themselves, it is noteworthy to see Minshew's name appear next to several other accomplished quarterbacks after his rookie season. According to PFF, the only quarterbacks to grade out higher than him in the red zone were Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees, and Ryan Tannehill, a group that features an MVP, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and one of last year's best redemption stories.

Earlier this offseason, Minshew had also been ranked as the No. 20 quarterback in the NFL by PFF, as well as the organization's highest-graded rookie passer. PFF also revealed earlier this offseason that Minshew had the second-most scramble yards in the league among all quarterbacks last season.

Minshew, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering his first season as the Jaguars' full-time starting quarterback after starting 12 games as a rookie. In 12 starts (14 appearances) last season, Minshew compiled a 6-6 record as a starter while completing over 60% of his passes and throwing for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Jaguars originally drafted Minshew to back up veteran quarterback Nick Foles, selecting the Washington State product in the sixth round with the No. 178 overall pick. But after Foles went down with a clavicle injury early in Week 1, Minshew was thrust into the starting role and became the new leader of the Jaguars' offense.

Minshew would go on to start the next eight games but was relegated back to backup duty upon Foles' recovery. His time off the field was short-lived, however, as Minshew replaced Foles at the halftime of Week 13 and then took every snap at quarterback the rest of the season.

While the Jaguars' offense struggled mightily in the red zone as a unit, it isn't surprising to see Minshew grade out well individually. He didn't make many mistakes in terms of turnovers in the condensed area of the field, and games against Denver and Oakland show how he is able to attack defenses in that part of the field.

According to Pro Football Reference, Minshew completed 50% of his passes in the red zone last season and threw 16 touchdowns to one interception. For the Jaguars to improve upon what was one of the least efficient red zone offenses in 2019, they will need Minshew to continue to elevate his ability to convert touchdowns in the red zone. 

Luckily for Jacksonville, Minshew will be working in a more quarterback friendly system this year under coordinator Jay Gruden. Minshew will also have the advantage of increased reps with starters since he is the incumbent quarterback entering training camp. 

“Yeah, I think it’s huge. I think you get to build those relationships, get a lot more timing with those guys. You can get to know what they like, and they kind of get to know what I like and build that trust there," Minshew said last week. "I’m very excited for that. And even just now, being able to have those conversations with them -- them being the receivers, tight ends, running backs, and linemen -- I think that’s already given us a leg up from last year.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Releases Op-Ed Addressing Death of George Floyd

Following the death of George Floyd in police custody last week, Jaguars owner Shad Khan has released an op-ed on the state of racial injustice in America.

John Shipley

What Canceled Joint Practices in 2020 Mean for the Jaguars

Jacksonville had originally scheduled a joint practice for later this offseason, but that has now been put on the back burner due to a recent move by the league.

John Shipley

Jaguars UDFA Steven Nielsen Aiming to Set an Example As Next International Pro

A journey across the world has brought Steven Nielsen to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, he will try to make his mark and carve out a role on the roster.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars OC Jay Gruden's Rushing Attack Explained: Part 1

New Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has molded his rushing attack over the years to exhibit three defining characteristics. We'll spend this week examining each in its entirety.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II Ranks 30th on Chris Simms' QB List

Gardner Minshew finds himself one spot above former teammate Nick Foles on this list of the top quarterbacks for 2020.

John Shipley

by

Older Fan

Former Jaguars DB Peyton Thompson Says He Spoke With Doug Marrone About Kneeling and Change

Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Peyton Thompson called out the NFL's statement on George Floyd and protest on Monday. On Tuesday he said he'd spoken with Jags Head Coach Doug Marrone.

KassidyHill

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Jaguars' Tight End Group

Who will be at the top of Jacksonville's tight end room in 2020, and why do additions of both veterans and rookies mean things could be different?

John Shipley

Could Jaguars' CJ Henderson Be a Viable Defensive Rookie of the Year Candidate?

Will CJ Henderson be a legitimate candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020?

John Shipley

Jaguars Come In at 32 in Peter King’s FMIA NFL Power Rankings

Jacksonville is ranked as the worst team in the league in Peter King's most recent NFL power rankings.

John Shipley

Former Jaguars Defensive Back Peyton Thompson Slams NFL's Statement on George Floyd's Death

The former Jaguars defensive back says he was told by Tom Coughlin in 2017 that he couldn't kneel.

John Shipley