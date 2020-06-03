PFF: Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Was Among Highest-Graded Red Zone Passers in 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II has received plenty of praise from Pro Football Focus this offseason, a trend which continued this week as PFF Fantasy Football tweeted that Minshew was the league's fourth-highest graded red zone passer in 2019.

While the sophomore passer isn't exactly focused on these accolades themselves, it is noteworthy to see Minshew's name appear next to several other accomplished quarterbacks after his rookie season. According to PFF, the only quarterbacks to grade out higher than him in the red zone were Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees, and Ryan Tannehill, a group that features an MVP, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and one of last year's best redemption stories.

Earlier this offseason, Minshew had also been ranked as the No. 20 quarterback in the NFL by PFF, as well as the organization's highest-graded rookie passer. PFF also revealed earlier this offseason that Minshew had the second-most scramble yards in the league among all quarterbacks last season.

Minshew, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering his first season as the Jaguars' full-time starting quarterback after starting 12 games as a rookie. In 12 starts (14 appearances) last season, Minshew compiled a 6-6 record as a starter while completing over 60% of his passes and throwing for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Jaguars originally drafted Minshew to back up veteran quarterback Nick Foles, selecting the Washington State product in the sixth round with the No. 178 overall pick. But after Foles went down with a clavicle injury early in Week 1, Minshew was thrust into the starting role and became the new leader of the Jaguars' offense.

Minshew would go on to start the next eight games but was relegated back to backup duty upon Foles' recovery. His time off the field was short-lived, however, as Minshew replaced Foles at the halftime of Week 13 and then took every snap at quarterback the rest of the season.

While the Jaguars' offense struggled mightily in the red zone as a unit, it isn't surprising to see Minshew grade out well individually. He didn't make many mistakes in terms of turnovers in the condensed area of the field, and games against Denver and Oakland show how he is able to attack defenses in that part of the field.

According to Pro Football Reference, Minshew completed 50% of his passes in the red zone last season and threw 16 touchdowns to one interception. For the Jaguars to improve upon what was one of the least efficient red zone offenses in 2019, they will need Minshew to continue to elevate his ability to convert touchdowns in the red zone.

Luckily for Jacksonville, Minshew will be working in a more quarterback friendly system this year under coordinator Jay Gruden. Minshew will also have the advantage of increased reps with starters since he is the incumbent quarterback entering training camp.

“Yeah, I think it’s huge. I think you get to build those relationships, get a lot more timing with those guys. You can get to know what they like, and they kind of get to know what I like and build that trust there," Minshew said last week. "I’m very excited for that. And even just now, being able to have those conversations with them -- them being the receivers, tight ends, running backs, and linemen -- I think that’s already given us a leg up from last year.”