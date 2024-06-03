Jaguar Report

PFF Ranks Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Among Top-32 Cornerbacks

The Jacksonville Jaguars' starting cornerback made his way onto the list.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) breaks up a pass on Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) breaks up a pass on Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
In this story:

Pro Football Focus' series of top-32 rankings of each position has landed at the cornerback position next, with one Jacksonville Jaguars finding himself on the list.

Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell was ranked No. 29 on PFF's list, with former Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams ranked at No. 11.

"Campbell looked incredible in 2022, earning an 80.7 grade and forcing 10 incompletions, but things took a turn for the worse in 2023. Last season, he broke up just two passes, allowed eight touchdown passes and earned a 56.4 grade. This upcoming season will be a big one for the former Georgia Bulldog."

John Kosko, Pro Football Focus

Campbell, the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was on track to shutdown corner territory entering 2023. A nagging hamstring injury impacted him from Week 6 onward, however, making last season a lost year in many ways.

Campbell missed Weeks 7 and 8 last year due to the injury, eventually returning to the lineup in Week 10 after the bye week. Campbell then missed Weeks 11, 12, 14, and 15. And when Campbell was in the lineup, he was far from his 100% self.

After 25 pass breakups and five interceptions in his first two seasons, Campbell recorded one interception and five pass breakups in 11 games in 2023, the least productive year of his career.

"We're excited about him. Heck of an athlete. There's nothing he can't do, athletically. Really a smart player, and picked our stuff up," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said in May.

"Our guys have done a great job of teaching him, fundamentals, technique, and then how he can operate within the scheme. Obviously, we haven't played any plays yet, today's day one. So, we'll go out and evaluate him again but we're excited about him."

Published
John Shipley

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.