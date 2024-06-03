PFF Ranks Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Among Top-32 Cornerbacks
Pro Football Focus' series of top-32 rankings of each position has landed at the cornerback position next, with one Jacksonville Jaguars finding himself on the list.
Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell was ranked No. 29 on PFF's list, with former Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams ranked at No. 11.
"Campbell looked incredible in 2022, earning an 80.7 grade and forcing 10 incompletions, but things took a turn for the worse in 2023. Last season, he broke up just two passes, allowed eight touchdown passes and earned a 56.4 grade. This upcoming season will be a big one for the former Georgia Bulldog."- John Kosko, Pro Football Focus
Campbell, the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was on track to shutdown corner territory entering 2023. A nagging hamstring injury impacted him from Week 6 onward, however, making last season a lost year in many ways.
Campbell missed Weeks 7 and 8 last year due to the injury, eventually returning to the lineup in Week 10 after the bye week. Campbell then missed Weeks 11, 12, 14, and 15. And when Campbell was in the lineup, he was far from his 100% self.
After 25 pass breakups and five interceptions in his first two seasons, Campbell recorded one interception and five pass breakups in 11 games in 2023, the least productive year of his career.
"We're excited about him. Heck of an athlete. There's nothing he can't do, athletically. Really a smart player, and picked our stuff up," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said in May.
"Our guys have done a great job of teaching him, fundamentals, technique, and then how he can operate within the scheme. Obviously, we haven't played any plays yet, today's day one. So, we'll go out and evaluate him again but we're excited about him."