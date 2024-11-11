REPORT: Analyst Calling for Jaguars to Start All Over
The Jacksonville Jaguars once again lose a game in heartbreaking fashion.
The Jaguars took on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and battled the whole game. They came up short in a defensive battle. The Jaguars lost 12-7. Another one-score game that the Jaguars lose.
Now the Jaguars sit at 2-8 and the season just keeps getting worse and worse.
The Jaguars were without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence against the Vikings, due to a shoulder injury.
The Jaguars turned to backup quarterback Mac Jones, but he could not get the offense going outside of one scoring drive on Sunday.
Now, the Jaguars will have to look a little bit into the future. With their franchise quarterback out, do they sit him out and let him recover for next season?
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has said that seasoning-ending surgery is possible for Lawrence.
CBS Sports Senior Columnist Pete Prisco had some interesting thoughts regarding the Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"As far as Trevor Lawrence, AC joint sprain. The same one he sprained last year. He played through it last year. Something is a miss here a little bit," said Prisco. When I start thinking about this, if it was a big game would he play, probably. If it was a warm and fuzzy relationship with the head coach, would he play, probably. But if I am Trevor Lawrence, this is me, and let me put this out there. If my shoulder is messed up to the point where maybe I put a harness on and play through it. If we are in contention or have surgery. Go have the surgery and worry about next year. That is what I would do if I was Trevor Lawrence. This is a disaster. From the top to the bottom. They need to start all over again. Head coach, general manager, get them all out of there. Get a quarterback coach in there. Get an offensive coordinator in there, that who is going to build it around his skill set. They regressed because of him, in large part because they had not built around him. Start all over. And if he needs surgery, get surgery. Go on to next year."
