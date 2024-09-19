REPORT: Bad News for Jaguars' Bitter AFC South Rival?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the unenviable position of being 0-2 entering a Week 3 contest with a tough Buffalo Bills team on Monday night. The chances of dropping to 0-3 are likely. After a tilt with the Houston Texans the week later, the possibility they are 0-4 is very real.
The Indianapolis Colts, their AFC South rivals, might be in a worse position. Pro Football Focus recently rated how panicked each 0-2 team should be. The Colts received bad news -- an "above-average" level of panic.
"Much like their division rival [the Jaguars], the Colts have lost only close affairs in 2024. The major caveat, though, is that one came against a team down its starting quarterback, in a game that probably should’ve been won," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote. "Indianapolis’ entire operation revolves around second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, whose inexperience has manifested through two games. The former No. 4 overall pick has assuredly provided highlights but hasn’t honed his craft yet. Richardson ranks 23rd in PFF overall and passing grades, and his five turnover-worthy throws are tied for the second most among signal-callers. The Colts’ defense, ranking 24th in team grade, hasn’t indicated much progress, either.
"Gus Bradley’s run-defense unit has been victimized by opposing offensive coordinators, with Indianapolis playing the most snaps against the run while simultaneously permitting the most rushing yards in the league (494). On top of the existing struggles, losing interior defender DeForest Buckner for four weeks and cornerback JuJu Brents for the season won’t help. If Richardson’s up-and-down play continues throughout his first real year of starting in the NFL, it will be difficult to think that Shane Steichen’s play-calling can dig the Colts out from this early hole."
The Jaguars were given a "moderate" to "average" panic rating.
"A major headache is the offensive line, which sits 25th in PFF pass-blocking grade and 29th in run-blocking grade," Locker wrote. "Lawrence has been pressured on 38.7 percent of his dropbacks and is averaging only 2.37 seconds before he deals with a defender in his face. In particular, second-year tackle Anton Harrison has regressed, already allowing seven pressures.
"The Jaguars face a do-or-die matchup on Monday Night Football against the Bills, and they don’t have many layups on the horizon beyond Week 3. There’s still room for optimism, given Lawrence, first-rounder Brian Thomas Jr. and a revamped defense, but the clock is ticking to correct errors -- many of which have seemed inexplicable under head coach Doug Pederson."
The Jaguars could have too winnable games against the Colts, but it all hinges on whether the offense can execute to the level it is capable of.
