Report: Ben McAdoo Has Interviewed With Jaguars for Vacant OC Position

As the Jacksonville Jaguars search for their next offensive coordinators, it appears one name has already popped up as a possibility after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday the Jaguars had interviewed former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for the position.

Jacksonville has had a vacancy at offensive coordinator since the departure of John DeFilippo on Monday, which was called a mutually parting of ways by the club.

McAdoo is best known for his recent stint leading the Giants from 2016-2017. He also served as New York's offensive coordinator and play-caller from 2014-2015.

Before taking a job with New York, McAdoo spent several seasons with the Green Bay Packers as tight ends coach (2006-2011) and was then the Packers' quarterbacks coach from 2012-2013.

McAdoo found success early on as the Giants' offensive play-caller, as New York's offense improved from the 28th-highest-scoring offense in 2013 to 13th in 2014. In 2015, the offense was the sixth-highest-scoring unit in the NFL.

As Giants' head coach, McAdoo had a record of 13-15 before being fired during his second season. McAdoo led the Giants to a 11-5 record and a Wild Card appearance in his first season as head coach but went 2-10 in his sophomore season.

McAdoo has been out of football since being fired by the Giants in 2017, though he interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

McAdoo is the first name who has been linked to Jacksonville's vacant offensive coordinator position. Head coach Doug Marrone began the search for his third coordinator in as many seasons once DeFilippo's time in the role ended on Monday.

It was also reported Friday that former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan would be interviewing this weekend for an undisclosed position on Marrone's offensive staff.