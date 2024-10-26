REPORT: Doomsday Forecast for the Jaguars This Sunday
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a second consecutive win to move to 3-5 on the season. They have won two of their last three games, but their five losses this season displayed a deeply flawed team that could not finish games.
With the team’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers nearing, many doubt the Jaguars can pull off the win.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News predicts the Packers will beat the Jaguars 24-20. Iyer believes the Packers will make themselves right at home in Jacksonville, as their fans are generally among the most traveled every season.
“The Packers should see many of their fans infiltrating Duval County to show Jordan Love the road love,” Iyer said. “The Jaguars will be happy to be back in their true home after consecutive games in London. Unfortunately, their bad secondary will be picked apart all over the field by Love. Trevor Lawrence will try his best to keep up, but a late turnover makes the comeback fall short.”
Bill Bender of the Sporting News predicts a double-digit Packers win. He has the Packers winning by a score of 30 to 18. For Bender, the Packers defense will be too much for a Jaguars offense that has struggle for most of the season.
“There is a little trap-game vibe here for the Packers, who have the Lions in Week 9,” Bender said. “Jordan Love needs to cut down on the interceptions, but the defense has allowed just 16.5 points in its past two road victories. The Jaguars rank 30th in scoring defense at 27.7 points per game and are returning from a two-week stay in London. Green Bay has the chance to complete the season sweep of the AFC South.”
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network has the Packers beating the Jaguars 27-17. Rolfe suggests that the while the Jaguars offense played well the last couple of weeks, they will not have what it takes to pull off an upset win over the Packers.
“Jacksonville’s — and Trevor Lawrence’s — performance was much improved in Week 7, but we must not ignore how bad the Patriots’ defense is,” Rolfe said. “Of course, there is the complication that the Packers are a road favorite, which is never ideal when laying more than three points. … The Jaguars used their London experience to galvanize them to recover from a poor start last year, but their underlying numbers were better. With such a gulf between the two teams, backing the superior Packers — even on the road — is the play here.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE