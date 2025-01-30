REPORT: Jaguars' Division Foe Could Lose Valuable Free Agent
The Jacksonville Jaguars are preoccupied with issues that pertain to them. However, it is completely normal for teams to watch what their three division opponents to stay prepared for their two matchups every season.
Divisional games are some of the most fun to watch, as both teams are generally pretty familiar with each other. Even if both teams are bad, games with the division are usually more exciting.
The Jaguars swept the Tennessee Titans this season. However, this helped the Titans land the first overall draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 free agents entering this season. He ranked Joseph-Day as the 40th-best free agent on the market this offsfeason.
While there will be plenty of reasons to sign the veteran offensive lineman, there are reasons for concern as well. Rolfe noted the fact that Joseph-Day's snap count dropped so significantly.
"After an uneven 2023 season split between the [Los Angeles] Chargers and the [San Francisco] 49ers, Sebastian Joseph-Day played all 17 games in 2024 for the Titans, starting 12 of them. However, Joseph-Day averaged 27.1 snaps per game, his fewest since 2020 (his second season as a member of the [Los Angeles] Rams.
Rolfe added a few more reasons to believe in Joseph-Day's potential, as the talented defensive lineman has flashed his potential. The veteran defensive lineman has earned himself a home somewhere in the National Football League.
"Joseph-Day isn’t much of a pass rusher, as he’s never had more than three sacks in a season or cracked an 8% pressure rate." Rolfe said. "An impactful run defender earlier in his career, Joseph-Day has regressed a little in this area too, though he’s still useful enough to contribute in a rotation. In 2024, Joseph-Day recorded a tackle on 16.1% of his rush snaps, which ranked 12th among 51 defensive linemen with at least 250 snaps against the run.
The Jaguars have their own free agents to secure first, then they can start to focus on other players around the league. Regardless, there is a lot of work that the Jaguars must do over the next couple months, quickly.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.