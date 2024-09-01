REPORT: Why the Jaguars Are Ready to Win Big in 2024
The Jacksonville Jaguars looked good early last season, cruising to an 8-3 record and holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. The season ended with a 9-8 record. A steep dropoff.
Head coach Doug Pederson went from heralded, on the verge of a second consecutive playoff run, to hot seat. Now, the stakes are high in 2024. High for Pederson, and certainly high for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who of course inked a $275 million deal this offseason.
Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News believes the Jaguars are ready to "pounce" this upcoming season.
"Despite a ton of slander aimed at Trevor Lawrence over the course of the offseason, he was awesome in 2023, especially when it came to launching it deep," Bailey wrote. "When Lawrence was able to set his feet and throw the ball deep, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at doing so. All the pressure Lawrence faced is why Jacksonville went out and signed Mitch Morse at center to give them an anchor in the middle of the offensive line. Growth from Anton Harrison will hopefully come, as well, as he allowed 27 pressures and five sacks in 2023."
Bailey highlighted the Jaguars' improved receiving corps, too, which should help the offense's verticality.
Another problem the passing game faced was drops," he wrote. "Jacksonville addressed that by signing Gabe Davis, who had only four drops a season ago with the Buffalo Bills. They also drafted Brian Thomas Jr. who had just five drops on 87 targets in 2023 at LSU. Not only did the Jaguars bring in guys with good hands, both Davis and Thomas will allow the Jaguars to lean even further into the deep ball.
"Davis and Thomas will torment defenses downfield, which will allow Christian Kirk and Evan Engram to eat up the underneath and intermediate portions of the field and give the Jaguars' passing game balance, while also making defenses fear them at every level."
Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielson's addition this offseason was lauded by Bailey as a plus for the Jaguars. Of course, Bailey acknowledges that the Jaguars were already a team with a firm foundation. A quarterback and head coach duo just off a playoff berth and Wildcard win.
The small changes will be what helps Jacksonville take another step.
"By leaning into what they already did well on offense and adding pieces to make them even better in that regard, combined with bringing in a superior defensive mind to help tweak what was broken, the Jaguars will be back in the thick of things in the AFC," Bailey wrote. "Because make no mistake about it -- Trevor Lawrence is one of the best quarterbacks in football, and Jacksonville will ride his right arm as far as he can take them. With new-found protection up front, and more reliable weapons brought in to help compliment the ones they already had, this is a team that will be very dynamic."
