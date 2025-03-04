Should the Jaguars sign Darius Slay?
The new NFL league year is just over a week away with the legal tampering period beginning Monday as teams across the country look to improve their roster quickly.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in that same boat with needs at critical positions on both sides of the ball as they enter a new year with a fresh general manager and head coach.
With the scouting combine now in the rearview mirror, the focus turns to free agency as new GM James Gladstone will look to hit the ground running to add talent at cornerback, interior defensive line, right guard, offensive tackle and free safety. This year, the open market does not have a rich environment of talent across the board but don't expect the Jaguars to throw buckets of money at players like in years past.
At cornerback, Jacksonville has two corners they trust in cornerstone Tyson Campbell and nickel Jarrian Jones. However, they must find a competent No. 2 defender after the Ronald Darby experiment failed last season. One player that could be in play is Darius Slay.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Philadelphia Eagles would be releasing their veteran corner after five seasons. The six-time Pro Bowl defender will be designated as a post-June 1 release and save the Eagles over $4 million in salary cap space.
Slay has discussed playing for one more season before hanging his cleats up. Could that season be in North Florida in Duval country? Slay has mentioned potentially returning to the team that drafted him, the Detroit Lions and have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl once more, though Jacksonville could be the sunnier destination, so to speak.
Once one of the top defenders in the league, Slay still has some juice left in him and at 34 years old, he's a better player than Darby is on the perimeter and could be a solid fit in Anthony Campanile's defense. The Jaguars are a young team with plenty of talent to compete for the AFC South title but unlikely to be Super Bowl championship contenders.
In reality, Slay lands with a legitimate championship contender, likely back with the Lions. It seems unlikely the Jaguars will be in play unless Gladstone can be that convincing. Jacksonville should focus on adding young, quality talents at areas of need.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE