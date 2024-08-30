Star Jaguars Defender Changes Jersey Number
Star Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell is shedding the No. 32 entering 2024.
No. 32 has long been remembered in Jacksonville as Maurice Jones-Drew's number, even if the number hasn't been retired in any way. And for the first three years of his career, it is the number Campbell donned each week.
But the Jaguars announced Friday that Campbell, the team's 2021 second-round pick, would change to No. 3 for the 2024 season.
The Jaguars agreed to a deal with the fourth-year corner to a 4-year, $76.5M deal with $53.4M guaranteed on Tuesday, one day before the Jaguars opened training camp. Campbell is the highest-paid defensive back in franchise history.
"I’m blessed to stay in Jacksonville and thankful God is allowing me to continue building something special with my brothers on the field and in the community," Campbell said in a statement. "I want to thank the Jaguars for making my NFL dreams come true three years ago and for still believing in me today.”
“Tyson is a young, talented player who is an integral part of our defense and core member of our locker room. He is a consummate professional on and off the field and we are confident that his best lies ahead," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the signing.
Campbell, the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, missed Weeks 7 and 8 last year due to the injury, eventually returning to the lineup in Week 10 after the bye week. Campbell then missed Weeks 11, 12, 14, and 15. And when Campbell was in the lineup, he was far from his 100% self.
After 25 pass breakups and five interceptions in his first two seasons, Campbell recorded one interception and five pass breakups in 11 games in 2023, the least productive year of his career.
Campbell's injury led to a test of the Jaguars' secondary depth, with the Jaguars' pass defense falling off a cliff over the second half of the season. But with the injury woes of 2023 now far behind him, Campbell is moving back into his role of No. 1 cornerback and entering the most important year of his career.