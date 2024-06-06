Tank Bigsby Named Jaguars' Under-The-Radar Player
When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2023 draft class, there is no question that the majority of the conversation will center on running back Tank Bigsby.
There are other key pieces of the class, ranging from right tackle and first-round pick Anton Harrison to second-round tight end Brenton Strange, along with Day 3 names like Ventrell Miller, Parker Washington, Antonio Johnson, and more.
But Bigsby represents a chance for the Jaguars to improve in the running game, an area of the team that plateaued in 2023 and contributed to their late-season slide. Bigsby didn't see the field much after early-season turnovers, while Travis Etienne saw his yards per carry drop by 1.5 yards.
If Bigsby can take a leap along with the offensive line in 2024, then the Jaguars can hopefully improve their bottom-three running attack. And if they improve their rushing attack, they can take more off the shoulders of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
As a result of these factors, CBS Sports named Bigsby as the Jaguars' under-the-radar candidate to potentially ascend in 2024, with their logic being based around the Jaguars' clear desire for a larger role for the former Auburn star.
"Travis Etienne is still the top dog in Jacksonville's backfield, but Bigsby is prime to eat into his workload in 2024. As a rookie, the third-round pick out of Auburn didn't factor too much into the rushing attack, but he's had some spring hype surrounding him as he enters Year 2. Both head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor have praised the back for how he's projecting heading into 2024 through spring workouts."- Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports
Bigsby, the No. 88 pick in last year's draft, didn't have a featured role as a rookie. After opening the season as the No. 2 running back, Bigsby ran into unlucky turnover issues early on and eventually fell into the No. 3 role behind D'Ernest Johnson.
Bigsby's rookie season ended with just 132 yards rushing (2.6 yards per rush) and two touchdowns, including just 15 carries in the last seven games of the season. But moving forward, he could be expected to see his role behind Travis Etienne change.
With Bigsby on the sidelines as a rookie, Etienne finished third in the NFL with 325 touches -- 70 more than the year previously. The Jaguars have made it clear they want Etienne to see fewer touches so he can remain healthier throughout the course of the 17-game schedule, which means they will be leaning on Bigsby to make a jump in his second season.
"I'll tell you this: Tank has done a great job going into year two. He's a smart player. For him now, it's just understanding what he is seeing particularly in the run game, anticipating where the hole is going to be," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said in May.
"It's like a movie screen and that screen is constantly moving and changing. For him it's being able to see that and react. Then again, kickoff return, you saw last in the season we saw him doing a nice job there. Keep this growth and development going with him. But he's done a really nice job. He's a hard worker. Practices extremely fast, which I love. You know, eager to get the pads on and see what he can do."